Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap – a mystery night of whodunnit!

The Mousetrap, famously written by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie had its first airing as a play at The Theatre Royal, Nottingham in October 1952. Shortly after, it transferred to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, opening its doors at the end of November that same year.

It played at The Ambassadors until 23 March 1974 when, overnight it moved next door to St Martin’s Theatre, re-opening there on the following Monday. Up until covid forced its closure in March of 2020 it had played continuously since opening and once covid restrictions were lifted, it resumed performances in May 0f 2021.

It is by far and away the longest running play in London’s West End and has the longest single run of any play in the world having clocked over 29,000 (and counting) performances and has been seen in London by audiences estimated at over 10 million.

The play is now touring the country on what is billed as its 70th Anniversary Tour and tonight was its opening night for its week long residency at Bristol’s Hippodrome Theatre.

The setting is Monkswell Manor, a recently opened guest house run by newlyweds, Mollie & Giles Ralston (Rachel Dawson and Michael Lyle) who are awaiting the arrival of their guests. First to arrive is Christopher Wren (Shaun McCourt), a hyperactive highly strung young man, followed by Mrs Boyle (Catherine Shipton) the atypical older battleaxe who is never satisfied. Then along comes retired from the Army, Major Metcalf (Todd Carty) and Miss Casewell (Leigh Lothian) a lady who keeps her life history close to her chest and who is clearly running away from something. Last to arrive, albeit unexpected is Mr Paravicini (Steven Elliott) who’s car has apparently over-turned in a snowdrift and is seeking shelter.

By this time we learn that all the roads to and from the guest house are blocked and that the residents are effectively “snowed in”. The next day a phone call is received from Berkshire Police and the Ralstons are told that a Sergeant Trotter (Garyn Williams) is being dispatched to the guest house to investigate a murder – he arrives on skis.

The set never changes throughout the show, the actors interchanging until, following a power cut, one of the guests is found murdered on the couch. From there, Sergeant Trotter takes control of the situation as he tries to solve the murder and so the story goes.

To reveal what happens from here would not only be a spoiler, but it would also be against the traditions of the play itself. Suffice to say that the murderer’s identity is eventually revealed. However, at the end of each performance the audience is asked not to reveal the identity of the killer to anyone outside the theatre.

It’s fair to say that play is showing its age a little bit, but that’s not to say it isn’t an entertaining evening out. The stereotypical nature of some of the characters is, in this day and age, a little predictable, but the fact that the play is still going strong after 70 years is testament to its popularity and theatre audiences love of a good whodunnit! In that regard, there are few better than The Mousetrap!

The show plays at the Bristol Hippodrome until Saturday. It then tours the country. For more information on future venues and tickets follow this link.