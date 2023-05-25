A stunning show from start to finish – Disney’s The Lion King returns to Bristol

From the very first minute of this stunning show your senses will be bombarded with a kaleidoscope of colour and sound in what is one of the highlights of the theatrical year so far at Bristol’s iconic Hippodrome Theatre.

Yes, it’s the return of Disney’s The Lion King, and what a spectacular return it is.

Most people are familiar with the film which first hit our screens in 1994, and then again in 2019 with an all-star cast voicing the characters. It has gone on to become one of Disney’s best ever performing films at the Box Office, with both versions being in the top 20 grossing Disney films of all time.

But its not just at the Box Office where it is a hit, it is also a sure-fire winner on the stage. First produced on Broadway in 1997, there have since been 25 global productions of this family favourite, with it first hitting London’s West End in 1999. It is now the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time and continues to prove popular when it tours – this is the fourth time it has visited Bristol – so much so that the show has been seen by in excess of 110 million people worldwide since its inception.

But just because you might be familiar with the film, don’t let that put you off going to see the show, you won’t be disappointed. The show opens with The Circle of Life in what becomes, for the audience, an immersive experience. With drummers and perfomers on the balcony there follows a parade of animals as they make their way through the audience to the stage, including a full size elephant. There is so much going on that you really don’t know where to look, giraffes wandering across the stage, antelopes crossing the savanna and of course the pride of lions, the true kings of the jungle.

Over the years the production has won many awards for, amongst other things, it’s costume, mask and puppetry designs and its not hard to see why. Overseen by director, Julie Taymor and assisted by Michael Curry, they truly make the production. The performers glide across and around the stage seamlessly, in what seems like a never ending procession. Watching the show it’s not hard to imagine why it takes an astonishing 150 people both on and back-stage to bring this production to life each and every performance.

But it is of course the actors that make the show what it is and you can tell, just by watching, that this production has been touring the UK for some time now. The young Simba (Swahili for lion) and Nala were excellent, played by Vidar Soluade, making his professional debut in this production and Adreanna Steventon-Todd, whilst Richard Hurst was simmeringly menacing as Scar, the pretender that wants to be king and succeeds when he kills his brother, Mufasa.

After his father’s death, the young Simba flees where he meets Timon and Pumbaa, a classic double act played superbly by Alan McHale and Carl Sanderson respectively. They bring a dash of comedy to proceedings as they watch over and guide Simba, rather loosely it has to be said, through all the troubles and travails that face him on his journey back to the Circle of Life and his rightful place as king.

A superb production, one well worth going to see and a perfect way to introduce those younger members of the family to the delights that musical theatre has to offer. Do your grand kids a favour – take them to see this, you just might spark a passion that will stay with them for life!

Disney’s The Lion King plays at Bristol, Hippodrome until and including Saturday 01 July. It then tours to Birmingham before ending its current run in Dublin. For more information and to book tickets follow this link.

Andrew Silk.