5 Tips for Avoiding Scams Online

Scams are a growing concern in 2025, especially with AI advancements like voice cloning and deepfakes making it hard to know what’s real. In fact, SQ magazine reports that more than half of U.S. adults have been the target of at least one scam this year.

Fortunately, there are simple strategies you can use to reduce the risk. By taking a proactive approach, you can protect yourself and use the internet with peace of mind.

1. Examine Website URLs

Many fraudulent websites look almost identical to legitimate ones. For example, a fake banking site might use the same branding and design as your real bank. It’s a common trap that scammers use to try to steal your login credentials.

To protect yourself, scrutinise the URL before clicking it or typing it into your address bar. Fake websites often use URLs that resemble their real counterparts, but with a slight misspelling (like “amaz0n.com” instead of “amazon.com”) or different domain extension (.net instead of .com, or suspicious extensions like .xyz). Also, ensure the address starts with https:// and shows a padlock icon, which indicates a secure connection. The discrepancy might be small, but noticing it can help you avoid falling victim to a scam.

2. Use a Password Manager

Remembering dozens of passwords can feel impossible, which is why many people resort to using the same password across different platforms. But this behaviour creates a serious security vulnerability. If one service has a data breach, all your other logins are vulnerable.

A password manager helps solve this problem by creating and storing unique passwords for all your accounts. You only have to remember a single master password to access all the others. This service ensures that if a scammer gains access to one of your profiles, they won’t gain access to them all.

3. Set Up a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection to the internet, keeping your personal data private. This tool can also block you from accessing known malicious websites used in phishing scams and prevent trackers from profiling you for targeted attacks.

While using a VPN app on your devices is an excellent security habit, for “always-on” protection, you can centralise your security. If you use multiple devices on your home network, it’s possible to link them all to a central VPN through a VPN-enabled router. Doing so gives you a broad but practical buffer, making it worthwhile to look into the best VPN router for your home setup.

4. Enable Multi-Factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) provides extra layers of security for your online services. When you enable MFA, you need to provide a second piece of information to log in after entering your password. This extra information is often a code that you receive via a text message or authenticator app.

Even if a scammer manages to steal your password, they can’t access your account without the second code. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency says using MFA makes cybercriminals 99% less likely to compromise your accounts.

5. Report Suspicious Activity

Whenever you spot something suspicious, you can report it. For example, most email platforms have the option to flag messages as spam or phishing. Similarly, you can report fraudulent websites to search engines.

When you report scams, you contribute to the wider effort to eliminate these threats. Your vigilance helps prevent you and others from becoming a victim, making the internet a safer place for everyone.

Protect Yourself with Simple Habits

The key to avoiding scams is to build simple, smart habits that protect your personal information. By following these steps, you can enjoy peace of mind while using the internet for the things you love. And you can supplement these measures by reading up on the forms that different scams can take. Adopting a proactive approach not only protects you but also helps you browse the web with confidence rather than fear.