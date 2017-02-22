Win a copy of Marauders on DVD

MARAUDERS delivers a knock-out combination of an exhilarating, high-octane thriller that keeps you guessing at every turn.

An all-star cast of Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista and Adrian Grenier will discover that all is not as it seems as they battle for survival in the world of high-stakes bank heists…

After an untraceable group of elite bank robbers execute the perfect heist, making off with millions in cash whilst leaving a dead bank manager in their wake, the FBI Agents investigating the robbery/homicide (Christopher Meloni, Dave Bautista and Adrian Grenier) begin to uncover signs of corruption involving the bank’s owner (Bruce Willis) and his high power clients.

As they dig deeper into the case, the Feds realise that appearances can be deceiving, and in order to untangle a complicated web of deception and corruption they must push themselves to the brink – where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred.

Marauders is out on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD now.

We are lucky enough to have 5 copies of the DVD to give away! To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Which actor plays the Bank Owner in Marauders?

Closing date for this competition is 25th March 2017

