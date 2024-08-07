Why Tennis is the Perfect Sport For You To Play

As the summer months come around each year, many of us think of how we are going to enjoy the longer, hopefully sunnier, days. You could spend them relaxing by the pool or lounging in your backyard. But, what if there was a pastime that kept you fit and healthy at the same time as enjoying the weather?

Although the top professionals featured on all the best US Open tennis betting sites can be found on the courts throughout the year, tennis is a game that is perfectly suited to summer.

You may have missed the chance to achieve glory at Wimbledon or Flushing Meadow. But there is no upper age limit on playing tennis – and it is actually a highly recommended sport for older people to play. But that’s not why we are trying to get you out on the court here – we just think it’s a great game for people of all ages. Here are a few reasons why.

Cardio Workout

One of the good things about tennis is that you can enjoy it completely on your own terms. If you don’t want to be madly scurrying around the court, you don’t have to. Tennis can be played at a much more sedate pace and is still hugely enjoyable. But if you can up the rate a little bit, it doubles up as an excellent cardiovascular workout,

You could even reach the recommended daily amount of exercise by taking a racquet to a park, rather than going for a run. Elevating your heart rate and getting your blood pumping has been shown to help maintain a healthy heart – and we can’t think of a better way than playing tennis.

Muscle Strength

There are not many other sports or games that are able to provide a whole-body workout like tennis does. We all know that muscle mass decreases with age, so actively combatting that and staying young at the same time is a win-win situation. Tennis can help you strengthen all kinds of muscles.

With all the movement you will be making – and the serving and volleying – you will be able to work on both your upper and lower body strength. Add to that the way you swing for a tennis ball greatly helping abdominal muscles and core strength and it soon becomes clear that there are not many muscles that tennis won’t help.

Better Mental Health

If you read any interviews with top sports athletes, you will soon discover that the mental side of the game is just as important as what is happening on the field. If an athlete’s head is not in the right place, there is no way that they are going to be able to achieve their goals.

Now, as a non-professional sports athlete, the actual results and scores on the court will not be as important (although we are sure that you will still want to be winning the odd game!). But this kind of exercise can ease stress and anxiety and also produce hormones that will greatly improve your mental well being.

Good For Your Bones

We have already talked about how playing tennis is great for your muscles. But did you know it is also good for your bones too? And if that is even a good thing. Like with your muscles, bone density decreases as you get older, which can leave you more susceptible to fractures and breaks.

But playing tennis makes your body work to strengthen your bones by building more bone tissue. Bone density is improved and there is less likelihood of you falling and breaking something. All of this and you won’t even realize it because you’re too engrossed in having a good time playing tennis!

Social Element

That last point is very important, of course. The problem with most exercise regimes and routines is that they are no fun and, ultimately, that means that you will give it all up and find yourself back at square one again. But with tennis, you will be having so much fun at the same time as improving your body.

When you start playing tennis you will immediately be introduced to a whole new set of potential friends, boosting your social life and helping you to create bonds that could go far beyond the tennis court. Sports is a great social tool and tennis is one of the best there is.

Gets You Off to Sleep

Exercise has been proven as a way to combat chronic insomnia. But even if you don’t have such a severe condition, you will know how not getting enough sleep can have a negative effect on your body. We all need to get a good night’s sleep and playing tennis should really help you with that.

After playing tennis regularly you will probably need to get some rest to be ready for the next day. That time sleeping allows your body to recuperate and also helps with your mental health. As you can see, tennis is a sport that helps with just about every potential body ailment – and is a lot of fun to play at the same time. So… anyone for tennis?