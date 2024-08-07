Lucky Lawn: Landscaping With A Clover Lawn

After having a bad reputation and misconception as a weed for many years, clover is making a comeback – big time. Is it time to jump on the popular clover lawn trend? Let’s take a look.

Why Plant Clovers?

Clovers have been considered lucky for generations – both three and four-leaved varieties. This comes from Irish legend, which later became a symbol of Ireland itself. Historically, the three-leaf clover (otherwise known as a shamrock) is intertwined with the legend of St Patrick, with the leaves said to represent the Trinity. Four-leaf clovers are much more rare, which is why it is considered lucky to find one.

But, for the green-fingered, it is not just luck that the clovers can bring. In fact, clover has a range of horticultural benefits. In particular, clover is tolerant to drought and can produce its own nitrogen. This means that it does not need to be irrigated or fertilised. They are also hardy plants, growing well in poor-quality or dry soil, and can survive being trodden on.

A study published by the European Journal of Agronomy even found that clover can provide natural weed suppression in your garden, reducing the need to weed your lawn. In addition, clover can attract insects that balance the ecosystem and are a great source of nectar for our bee population.

How to Plant a Clover Lawn

Don’t get us wrong, a clover lawn isn’t entirely made up of clover. Indeed, it is a combination of clover and grass varieties, which are more akin to lawn seed mixes of days past. As clover becomes dormant in the cold, the grass will give good cover to the ground – and over warmer months the clover will survive with little water.

With this in mind, the first step is to get the right balance between clover and different types of grass. This will depend on where you are, what the climate is like, and the consistency of your soil. The Royal Horticultural Society has a handy article to help you determine if your soil is clay, sand, silt, loam, peat, or chalk.

Then, you need to prepare the ground for seeding. The best time for doing this is spring or autumn, and you’ll want to give yourself two months. Take care to dig out the roots of any weeds, rotovate the earth, and add compost to moisten the soil. Then leave it to settle for five to six weeks.

Sprinkle the seeds onto the soil, ensuring they make good contact, either by hand or a spreading tool. Add a thin layer of topsoil, taking care not to go too overboard, and irrigate if necessary whilst you establish the crop.

Then, all that’s left to do is let the sunlight and oxygen do its job! After six to eight weeks, you’ll have a unique clover lawn that’ll stand the test of time. After all, it’s got luck on its side!