Why Slingo is one of the most popular games to play

The gaming world is going wild for Slingo, and it’s not hard to see why. If you haven’t heard of Slingo yet, and you aren’t sure how you’d play it – or why, don’t worry! We’ll cover everything you need to know about one of the rising stars of the casino gaming world.

What is Slingo?

Thanks to technology, all of our favorite casino games have made it onto the internet. You’re free to play all of the games you used to enjoy at the bingo hall or in a casino online – and even on your mobile phone now.

And it is that technology that has enabled game developers to create fantastic new games with thousands of themes, Freeplay, and even a Slingo casino like Virgin Games – which is dedicated to this twist on a classic!

Slingo is the marrying of two of the world’s most popular games – bingo and slots.

Bingo has been played the world over for hundreds of years, and from humble beginnings and a name like Beano, it’s not the game we know and love. Dabbers at the ready and eyes down for the first line!

Slots had just as humble a start, only being in casinos and pubs, pulling the lever and hoping to match some symbols. Now you can find a slot game with any theme you like! From murder mysteries to stuffed teddies or even far-flung tropical island options.

Slingo takes the essential parts of both games and puts them together to make one exciting game with many exciting features – but still with the simplicity of play that makes both bingo and slots enjoyable.

How do you play Slingo?

Now we know that Slingo is combined from two of the best games around – how do you play it?

The best way to experience Slingo is to find a free-play Slingo website and try it out.

Just link bingo; the aim of Slingo is to mark off as many numbers as you can in a line, two lines, or more. However, each theme might have a few unique features.

You’ll have a set number of spins (that is the slot part coming into play), and on each spin, you will cross off your numbers/ accumulate points.

Most Slingo games are played with a 5×5 grid – although you might find a bigger one takes your fancy.

Each time a number comes up in the spin, it will be marked off your grid. Most often, it’s not just horizontal lines that will give you a win – vertical lines come with a prize too. And, of course, the more Slingos you get in the game, the bigger the reward.

There are scatters and other icons that can increase your winnings, too – just like in slots!

What has made Slingo so popular?

With many new games, people flock to it to try it out, but unlike many other games where players fall off, Slingo keeps increasing in popularity.

Since it is easy to learn and there are lots of different fun themes to try, it has become one of the easier games for people to pick up. But what else adds to its popularity?

Innovative

Games that are innovative are always top-rated – the newness factor has definitely been in Slingo’s favor—spinning a wheel to get your bingo numbers? Scatters appearing in your bingo game to increase your winnings? Dabbing numbers off as you spin the Slingo wheel?

It’s all going on, but it’s so easy to play, and then there are the twists that you aren’t expecting. Imagine being one number away from a full house, and suddenly the devil appears, and you are taken down to half your card! Phew, what a wild ride.

Ease of Play

What made bingo and slots both so popular is that they are easy and relaxing to play – and Slingo capitalises on that. Slingo takes its lead from both slots and bingo and keeps that ease of play and enjoyment at the forefront of it.

It is the same as, once you grasp how to play bingo – you can play it anywhere, and likewise for slots! Once you have played a round or two of Slingo, you’ll have mastered what it takes to enjoy it.

Playstyle

If you like to play your casino games alone, with a cup of tea in the middle of a Wednesday, you can do that. But if you want your games a little bit more social, you can compete against friends to win.

You can all join the same lobby room and make use of the chat function – or alternatively, play when you’re all in the same place on your individual devices.

Slingo can be played however suits you best – alone, together, or together apart. It’s perfect.

Real Money

There isn’t much like the feeling of calling a full house and not having to share it! Or seeing the numbers tick up in your account because you just scooped the jackpot on a slot game. Winning real money is a lot of fun, and with Slingo, the wins are just as delightful.

What makes Slingo a little more exciting, though, is that, unlike both slots and bingo, there are multiple ways that you can walk away with a cash win.

Slingo is enjoying a huge boost in popularity that is likely to continue. It’s easy to play alone or with friends, has plenty of ways to win, and takes its lead from two of the world’s most popular games – what’s not to love?