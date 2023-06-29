Bodybuilding and Other Hobbies As We Get Older

We have traditionally viewed certain hobbies as being ideal as we get older, but could there be other options that are worth considering? A recent study on bodybuilding for older people suggests that it may be a better hobby in our mature years than had previously been thought.

The Recent Bodybuilding Study

The general belief in the past was that weightlifting and other kinds of resistance training become increasingly less effective over time. However, a piece of research carried out in Iran with volunteers over the age of 60 has produced some interesting results that could change how we look at this and other hobbies.

With the results published in the Frontiers in Public Health journal, the study looked at 45 volunteers, who were placed in three groups. 15 of them carried out resistance exercises while 15 did this while also taking creatine as a placebo, and the remaining 15 were in the control group. The average age of the group was close to 62 years old.

The groups carrying out exercises did so for 50-minute sessions, with resistance exercises such as bench presses, leg extensions, and arm curls as well as others. This was done three times a week for a total of ten weeks.

Among the most interesting results, it became clear that muscle strength increased in the groups who were carrying out regular weight training, with their quality of life also being boosted as a result of this. These results suggest that more work is needed in this area, to get more details of how important bodybuilding could be for older people and what the main benefits might look like.

Other Hobbies to Consider

The range of hobbies available to us has increased greatly in recent years, with the wealth of online apps and mobile options one of the key reasons for this. Activities such as board games, card games, and bingo are some of the hobbies that can now be carried out in this way very easily, with many of them designed for anyone to start playing immediately after learning just a few basic rules.

Turning to China, we can see a story of how a group of people past the normal retirement age have made money by using their skills and interests to go viral in a variety of different ways. From singers to fashionistas and makeup experts, many senior citizens have discovered that there are plenty of people who are keen to see them carry out their favourite hobbies.

Finding new hobbies is a worthwhile task at any age, and these examples show us how there are more options than ever before for mature people looking for something interesting to do.