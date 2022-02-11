Want to work online and travel? These are the best tips and tricks!

Is your dream to travel the world and work simultaneously? If so, this is the perfect article for you. Here we want to introduce you to our best tips and tricks to make your dream come true!

Why is working and traveling so popular?

Are you dreaming of working in an exotic place while having dips in the ocean between meetings? Do you want to travel to different continents, experiencing new cultures and cuisines without fearing running out of money? If so, becoming a digital nomad might be the way to go. It doesn’t come as a surprise that many people dream of becoming a digital nomad and therefore are looking for opportunities, tips, and tricks. If this is you, you might benefit from looking at our tips and tricks in this article. From finding the right job to deciding on the country – you will find the answers here!

These are the best tips if you want to work and travel:

Are you ready to start your digital nomad journey? Before you jump headfirst into this new adventure, we advise you to have a look at our tips and tricks. These are the best tips if you want to work and travel:

Find the right job

Finding the right job is key to becoming a digital nomad. If you currently have a job, the easiest way would be to ask your boss if you could switch to a remote position. If they are okay with this situation, you can switch to a digital nomad lifestyle. Just check in with your boss first because some employers don’t like it when employees log into company software overseas.

Have a trial run

You aren’t sure if being a digital nomad is what you are looking for? If so, have a trial run! Move for a short time to a country or a place that’s not too far away from your home. See if traveling and working is the right thing for you. Many people underestimate the discipline you need to have and the capability to plan your trips.

Test the Wi-Fi situation

Before traveling to any place, see how good or bad the Wi-Fi situation is. You can do this by asking people on Facebook groups. There is a digital nomad Facebook group for every country! This is also where many people realize that being a digital nomad is not as lovely as it sounds. If you imagined yourself working on an island in the Philippines, dealing with the internet situation will bring you back to reality.

Have discipline

You want to go to the beach, or you met some people who invited you to a party, but you still have some things to do for your work? This is where discipline comes into play. As a digital nomad, it can be a challenge to balance private and work life, which is why many people quit this lifestyle.

