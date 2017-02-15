Saint Augustine once said, “The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page.” Very true, for far away, outside the confines of our cosy home lies a treasure trove of experience, that can only be gained through travel. Watching Discovery over dinner is one thing, but really being there, doing that is a world of its own. Travelling only helps one know more, and be a stronger version of himself.

Still not convinced? Here then are 5 strong reasons why travelling is an investment:

Travelling makes you a tougher nut to crack – Travelling teaches us many virtues, the best being to toughen us. The more you travel, the more you expose yourself to the randomness of life. The more you can face this randomness, the stronger you become. And once you have faced and conquered these queer unexpected incidences springing out of nowhere, you feel that other more predictable problems of everyday life are just a triviality.

Travelling gives you memories for life – Oh, yes, travelling gives you events, friends, and most importantly memories that you treasure for life. In the mundane face of everyday life, our minds are shocked with exhilaration when we see that stunning sunset over a snow clad mountain peak far from civilisation (or that secret last minute kiss with that stranger under a starry sky!) No wonder we recollect these memories throughout our lives!

Travelling makes you an inspiration – When we travel, we just do not inspire ourselves, we inspire the entire world around us. Friends, relatives, family – all those who hear our tales are touched with our inspiration (no matter whatever sarcasm or jealousy they show over Facebook or Twitter!) And sometimes secretly, they too wish to fly over the seven seas and see the world with their own eyes

Travelling makes you appreciate the value of money – If you have ever had the privilege of backpacking, you will understand this. Yes, travelling always inculcates in us an appreciation for money. Saving that last dime or skipping that second beer, so that next week you can take the boat to one more island in the turquoise waters – yes, travelling provides such motivation. And no, just in case you are thinking, travelling need not always be an expensive affair out of reach. There are thousands of nomads out there, travelling to their heart’s’ content while keeping expenses under control. One just needs to track the right prices and discounts to get the best deals (keep watching for deals on Ryan Airlines, Tiger Airlines, or discounts and voucher codes different travel sites such as Jet2holidays and Thomson Holidays)