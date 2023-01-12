Top 6 European cultural destinations to visit in 2023

Europe, often regarded as the third most populous continent globally, shelters some of the world’s most famous and phenomenal cultural cities. From playful Paris to eternal Rome and from hectic London to stunning Venice, European locations are diverse and can offer everlasting memories for everyone.

Cultural tourism is projected to account for 40% of all European tourism. Did you know that many famous artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, Duchamp, Leonardo da Vinci, and Mondrian were born in Europe?

Suppose you like visiting and increasing your general knowledge. In that case, Europe is for you, especially the following thrilling cities that millions of people visit each year.

London, England

London, one of the world’s most famous capitals, synthesises modern and ancient European cultures. The Royal Family has resided in this hectic capital city for a long time. Additionally, the city is also famed for the following things:

• High-end fashion

• Film festivals

• World-class museums

• Heritage architecture

• Innovative art

• Exquisite cuisines.

If you have long dreamed of visiting the widely renowned Buckingham Palace, taking pictures with Big Ben, walking into the British Museum, and enjoying an ice cream in Hyde Park with your family, what are you waiting for? Here, you’ll find more than 1,000 galleries and can take pride in knowing you’ve visited the city that inspired Shakespeare, Eliot, and Dickens or iconic bands like The Stones and The Kinks.

Brussels, Belgium

Belgium’s capital, Brussels, is the capital of the European Union and the Belgian Royal Family’s home. Here, you get a proper feel for Belgian life and experience its fantastic café and restaurant culture, as well as world-class museums and art galleries.

What is the best thing about Belgium’s size? You can take a train to other cities or countries and visit the top points of attractions in a few days. But until you get there, consider how you’ll transport. Taking the train to Brussels has two paramount advantages: don’t stress about your car and have some time on hand to research and figure out where you’ll eat and have a coffee when you arrive. You can find a cheap train tickets and get there in no time, ready to contemplate the following points of attraction:

• Grand Place

• Mont des Arts

• Saint-Michel Cathedral

• The Belgian Comic Strip Centre

• The Museums of Parc du Cinquantenaire

• Coudenberg Palace Archaeological Site

• The Belgian Royal Museum of Fine Arts

• The Cupola View at Basilique Nationale du Sacré Coeur.

Istanbul, Turkey

With its mesmerising combination of colours, sounds, and sights, Istanbul, a cosmopolitan Turkish metropolis, straddles two shores and two continents – with one foot in the West and the other in the East. It offers movie-like sites thanks to its magnificent mosques and Sultan’s palaces alongside stylish art galleries, nightlife, intriguing museums, atmospheric churches, and world-class restaurants.

The city is a fascinating 21st-century melting pot, as it has been the capital of three empires:

• The Roman Empire

• The Byzantine Empire

• The Ottoman Empire.

Therefore, its distinct mix of Christian and Islamic sites may be seen everywhere. If you want to marvel at the world-famous Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque’s Iznik tiles, and the Topkapi Palace, put Istanbul on your list of itineraries.

Last but not least, among Istanbul’s top attractions is the Bosporus, with its fresh seafood and spectacular views over the water.

Paris, France

Paris, spread along the stunning banks of the Seine River, abounds in European culture. It’s among the most visited and romantic cities on the continent. It is known for many tourist attractions and booming industries, including:

• Expansive landscaped gardens

• Iconic historical monuments

• World famous museums

• Centuries-old churches

• Scrumptious food

• Rich culture

• Fashion

• Festivals

• Film.

It is the kind of city where you don’t need to bring someone with you because you can’t get bored here. You simply have too many attractions to see that you won’t feel the need to belong to a group. However, seeing the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Musee d’Orsay, Arc de Triomphe, and so on with someone is lovely, too.

If you’re into history and mystery, consider going to Paris by train. Suppose you plan your trip early; you can find better fares and go from cities like Amsterdam or Brussels. And if you’re a flexible person with a busy schedule and can’t set a date, go with a flexible train ticket. Whatever you choose, ensure you lie back, relax, and admire the view from time to time.

Nijmegen, the Netherlands

Nijmegen, one of the Netherlands’ oldest cities, is full of historical, picturesque locations. It’s close to the German border and well situated in a gorgeous, undulating river landscape between the Waal, Meuse, and Rhine rivers.

It’s not simply a rich cultural past that makes Nijmegen one of the most glittering places on the continent. It’s the following things that make this city shine bright like a diamond:

• Festivals and events

• Cosy restaurants

• Varied shopping areas

• Unique hot spots

• Sidewalk cafes.

Lahti Region, Finland

Located an hour from Helsinki, Lahti, Finland’s eighth-largest city, is a green destination in every sense: it’s packed with outstanding parks, forests, and reserves, many of which include lookout points and hiking trails.

Lahti, the entrance to Finland’s largest lakeland, is a pioneer in smart and sustainable environmental solutions and a climate leader. Finland has over 188,000 lakes and the purest water in the world. From Lahti, the canal connects small Lake Vesijärvi to clean Lake Päijänne, Finland’s second-largest lake, which provides drinking water to the whole region.

Bodies of water cover 11% of the area, leaving room for forests to spread across 75% of the place.

When you’re in Lahti, take time to swim in the open, pure lakes, take a traditional Finnish sauna, sleep in a private lakeside villa, and marvel at the stunning forests.

Summing up

Overall, Europe is rich in unparalleled cultural history and embraces several must-see cities. Depending on your taste and budget, in these cities, you’ll enjoy the following aspects:

• Unique architecture

• Impeccable hospitality

• Age-old customs

• Thriving lifestyle

• Authentic cuisines

• Various music styles

• Majestic art and museum.