The Most Commonly Asked Questions About Buying Gold Answered

The chances are that you aren’t thinking carefully enough about making a new investment if you don’t have a lot of questions before you get started. It doesn’t matter what investment you’ve been looking at. The market has not exactly been stable over the last couple of years. But one commodity that has a wonderful tendency to stay consistent is gold. It doesn’t matter if everything else is fluctuating. People still want to add it to their portfolios.

However, gold can seem like a somewhat intimidating prospect to first-time investors. It’s one thing to invest some money in a stock or two or to think about buying a home that you’re planning on selling a few years down the line. Gold feels like more of a commitment. There are a lot of misconceptions about gold. People want to know how to invest in gold, how to look after it, where you should store it and why the price stays so steady. You might also be wondering if it makes more sense to start with silver if you’ve never invested in precious metals before.

Why Does The Value Of Gold Go Up During Times Of Turbulence?

It would be perfectly understandable if you’re wondering whether now is a good time to make any kind of investment. Things have been extremely chaotic in the UK since 2020. The property market has seen massive inflation and a subsequent crash in prices. There is constant talk about whether there’s about to be a recession, as interest rates are being watched very carefully. The cost of living is ballooning as the skyrocketing energy prices make everyone think carefully about where to spend their money. That is having a very damaging effect on small businesses.

But in times like these, people look to known qualities. They want security and surety, and that’s where gold comes in. Gold has always done well in times of turbulence. It offers tremendous liquidity, which allows investors to sell quickly if they need to. It is a physical asset, too. That’s great for anyone who wants to know that their investment is not going to disappear in a puff of smoke because of one bad news day. It is also finite, which means that even if the face value goes up and down every now and again, it’s always going to be valuable. So, people buy gold when times are tough elsewhere, which is why the value goes up.

How Do I Buy Gold?

You’ll need to find a good gold dealer. There are a lot of options out there, but a good rule of thumb is to find a dealer that will take the time to talk to you. They should explain the choices that are available instead of trying to rush you into buying something incredibly expensive. They will talk to you about what your goals are for your investment, whether you’re looking to add some stability to your portfolio or create some much-needed liquidity. They’ll be able to explain how different types of gold are liable to different tax rates. For example, gold printed by the Royal Mint is exempt from Capital Gains Tax in the United Kingdom. And they’ll be able to answer the kinds of questions that might seem like beginner’s stuff, such as whether gold coins or gold bars are better (the short version is that it depends on the time frame and amount of risk that you’re up for).

What’s A Better Investment: Gold Or Silver?

You might be surprised by how often this question gets asked by first-time investors. On the surface, it seems like it should be a fairly simple answer. But the truth is actually a little more complicated. Let’s start with silver to help decide which is the better investment. One of the main advantages of investing in silver is that it’s cheaper. That means that you can dip your toe in without needing to make a big splash. It is also prone to much bigger fluctuations in value. That means that you could be looking at a quicker, bigger return on your investment if time is of the essence. The most significant reason for this is that silver is used in industry much more than gold. There’ll be a big boom in the value of silver if one of those industries takes off or sees a lot more investment.

However, silver’s volatility is also one of the major drawbacks. You know that you are going to be getting a much more dependable asset if you invest in gold because it is less prone to any fluctuations that are happening in any industry worldwide. It is also much harder than silver. Anyone investing in physical silver will need to go to great lengths to ensure that it does not tarnish, including finding a storage location where any interference from the elements is kept to an absolute minimum. This is not to say that gold is impermeable to damage, but it is much easier to care for. You will also generally pay lower premiums on gold because it is a more valuable market. The answer to this question depends both on what you are looking for from your investment and how confident you are that you can maintain the metal properly.

How Do I Care For Gold?

Storage and security are always going to be major concerns for anyone buying physical gold. There are generally three options when it comes to storage. The first is storing it at home. The main advantage here is that you will have access to it whenever you want, but you will also be taking on a huge security risk. Not only will you need to insure it yourself, but you’ll also need to make sure that you can provide the right kind of environment to avoid damaging the gold. The second option is to store it in the bank’s safety deposit box. Safety deposit boxes are fine, and you will have the peace of mind of knowing that it’s somewhere people can’t easily get to it. But your access to your gold will be limited. It may also cost a good deal of money to find a bank that can look after your gold properly, and you may have to insure it yourself.

The third option is vaulted storage with your gold broker. A good gold broker will be able to offer safe, secure storage, and your property will fall under the insurance that they offer. They will also use the very best security equipment to ensure that theft is not a factor, and they will know exactly how to store it to avoid any damage. If it seems like damaging gold is coming up a lot, that’s because there is a common misconception that gold coins and bars are somehow impervious to it. But gold can be seriously damaged by cleaning chemicals, for example, and it is surprisingly easy to tarnish if you handle it using the wrong materials. It’s one of the reasons why you probably shouldn’t wear gold while you’re working out. Even gold will decrease in value if it’s damaged in this way. You need to make sure that you know how you’re going to store your gold if you’re thinking about investing in it.