Dementia UK invites the nation to make Time for a Cuppa

The dementia specialist nursing charity is running its 14th annual Time for a Cuppa Fundraiser to raise vital funds for the leading cause of death in the UK.

This May, Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, is inviting supporters to host Time for a Cuppa – a chance for friends, families, and co-workers to get together and raise vital funds for dementia care.

Among those supporting the charity’s largest annual event include stage actress, Jodie Steele – who is currently starring in Bonnie and Clyde at the London Garrick Theatre, and soap actress, Kate Spencer, who played the character of Grace Vickers on ITV soap Coronation Street.

Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK – that’s the time it takes to boil a kettle.

Dementia UK’s dementia specialist nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide life-changing advice and support, to anyone affected by dementia. But with rising numbers of families impacted by the condition, thousands of people are not getting the support they need.

Between the 1st and the 8th May, the charity is encouraging people across the country to get together at home, at work, or in the local community to host a Time for a Cuppa event to help the charity to continue delivering vital support to families with dementia.

Friends, families, and neighbours can come together to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake in return for a donation to the charity. Every cuppa poured and penny raised will help the charity to grow the number of specialist dementia nurses so more families can access their support.

Over the past 13 years, Time for a Cuppa has helped to fund numerous Admiral Nurse Services to support families with dementia.

Soap actress Kate Spencer and stage actress Jodie Steele have experienced first-hand the impact of a dementia diagnosis. Kate’s late maternal nan was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 78 and sadly died in 2016 at the age of 92. While Jodie’s grandad, who was diagnosed with dementia several years ago, passed away last year.

Speaking about the impact of the disease Kate said ‘Before her symptoms started, my nan was silly, funny, and truly hilarious. Like so many others who have a family member living with dementia, it was so hard to watch how it can alter a personality, memories, and impact the whole family.

‘I’m supporting Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa event because their Admiral Nurses are a beacon of hope for families living with dementia across the country. They offer reassurance, understanding, and a listening ear to families that helps them feel more in control through its Helpline and virtual clinics. Dementia is a cruel condition, and no one should have to face it alone.”

Meanwhile, Jodie added ‘I lost the beloved grandad I once knew when he was diagnosed with dementia 5 years ago – he passed away last year. I’m currently also losing my other grandad to the same cruel disease. You see that they are lost long before they pass. This is what is so heart-breaking, for them, and all those who love them.

‘I am proudly supporting the Time for A Cuppa event. It is a beautiful way to bring people together who may have personal experience of dementia. They can connect and share memories of their loved ones whilst also helping other families by funding more Admiral Nurses.’

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO of the charity said ‘We believe every family affected by dementia should have the support of a specialist nurse – but right now, we can’t reach everyone who needs us.

‘By taking part in Time for a Cuppa, people can help us to recruit more Admiral Nurses and provide a lifeline to families up and down the country who urgently need our support. There currently is no cure for dementia, but there is care.’

By making Time for a Cuppa, you can help ensure no one has to face dementia alone. You can sign up for your free Time for a Cuppa fundraising pack by following this link.

If you need advice or support on living with dementia you can contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email them at helpline@dementiauk.org