From the sandy dunes in Noordwijk to the island of Texel: here’s a guide to the best beaches and coastal towns you can visit in The Netherlands.

The Best Beaches in The Netherlands: A Guide to the Country’s Coastal Towns

The Netherlands is one of the most relaxing destinations. Its picturesque landscapes, historic architecture, and soulful beaches cannot go unnoticed. What better way to unwind and relax than to go on long drives and sip margaritas by the beach?

The Netherlands has many coastal towns that offer scenic views of the North Sea and unique cultural experiences! Delve into exploring the small coastal towns that are full of history. So start the trip in leisure and enjoy every scenic place at your pace by driving in a car of your choice rented from BB&L. It is the Netherlands’ most trusted rental service providing a hassle-free experience.

Must-visit beaches in The Netherlands

Zandvoort

Zandvoort is a bustling beach town with sandy beaches and vibrant nightlife. You can indulge in water sports and hiking, or you can relax peacefully. Zandvoort is unlike any other village. It is modern and authentic and is most known for its lip-smacking cuisine. Zandvoort is a 45-minute drive from Amsterdam, making it easily accessible.

Noordwijk

Noordwijk is a charming seaside town situated 50km from Amsterdam. It is well-known for its sandy beaches, dunes, and flower fields. Noordwijk is also known as Europe’s floral seaside resort. It is a marvelous seaside resort, making it a top choice for family vacations. If you are a fitness enthusiast, it is a refreshing place to ride your bicycle past the sea and through the tulip fields.

Bergen aan Zee

Bergen aan Zee is a peaceful town around two hours from Eindhoven. It is the ideal place for long walks, yoga, and meditation. Compared to the other beaches, Bergen aan Zee is tranquil. Its relaxing nature, resorts, and hotels nearby make Bergen aa Zee a popular weekend vacation spot.

The easiest way to reach this coastal town is to rent a car at Eindhoven Airport. The route from the airport is majestic, and you can enjoy every moment of the journey.

Texel

Texel has wide sandy beaches, dunes, and scenic countryside. If you are looking for a getaway with swimming, surfing, beach volleyball, and sunbathing, Texel is just the place for you! It is one of the longest beaches and the best place to unwind oneself in an outdoor setting. It stretches over 25 km over the west coast. What sets Texel apart from the other beaches is that its tidiness is unmatched. It has one of the cleanest, pollution-free beaches in the Netherlands. Texel is around 104 km from Amsterdam. Be sure to visit Texel and explore its beauty.

Terschelling

The beautiful beach is known for the annual Oreol theatre festival. On regular days, it is one of the quieter beaches near the Netherlands. The 30 kilometers of dunes are perfect for biking. Adventure enthusiasts can swim and ride dirt bikes on Terschelling beach together.

Katwijk

You have not seen enough beaches without visiting the Katwijk beach market. Shopping and the boulevard are the most prominent things about the beach. The fishermen’s houses, the lighthouse, and the quiet beach give you a sense of time gone by. It is soothing to visit this beach and relax. The best part is that it is only 40 minutes away from Amsterdam, making it perfect for a picnic!