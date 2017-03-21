Step into Spring with Gibsons!

Gibsons, the independent, family-owned British jigsaw puzzle and games company, have a fantastic bundle of Easter and Spring themed products for you to enjoy during those pesky April showers!

The bundle consists of 16 products – five 500 piece puzzles, including a lovely Easter scene by the talented artist, Trevor Mitchell and a quirky VW Campervan shaped puzzle that is presented in a study campervan shaped tin.

Three board games are also included, each of which can be played with little ones aged 5+.

In addition, there are two pretty puzzles with extra-large pieces that are perfect for those who might not be ready to tackle an intimidating 1000 piece jigsaw quite yet! We have also included a Little Miss Sunshine themed gift jigsaw and three educational preschool puzzles from our award-winning, My World range. Finally, to top it all off, we have added two 1000 piece jigsaws that are sure to keep you busy during those long summer nights.

To enter, all you have to do is answer this simple question:

How many 500 piece puzzles are included in the winners bundle from Gibsons?

Closing date for this competition is 17th April 2017

