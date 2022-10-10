Robert Tanitch reviews The Band’s Visit at Donmar Warehouse Theatre, London

The Band’s Visit, a multi-award-winning Broadway musical, which premiered in 2016, is based on a low-budget Israeli movie of the same name, which was written and directed by Eran Koloran and released in 2007.

The production starts with an ironic statement: “Once, not long ago, a group of musicians, came to Israel from Egypt. You probably didn’t hear about it. It wasn’t very important.”

An Egyptian police band, invited to perform in Israel by an Arab culture centre, is stranded in a remote village in the Negev desert and befriended by the local Israeli community, who give them food and shelter. Nothing happens; there are just a series of brief encounters, including an amusing silent confrontation at a telephone kiosk mimed by a youth and a violinist.

The music and lyrics are by David Yazbeck. The book is by Itamar Moses. The music is Middle-Eastern and Western. The cast speak in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

The Band’s Visit, played straight through in 90 minutes without interval, is not explicitly political but since it is about Arab-Israeli relations it inevitably makes a political statement.

Egypt is a metaphor for Arabs. Imagine what it would be like if Arabs and Israelis were friends. Wouldn’t it be great if the fantasy could become reality? They have much in common, culturally.

Many theatregoers are going to be surprised by the sheer number of awards The Band’s Visit won, including best musical, and will feel the awards were for the show’s message rather than the show itself. The message is simple: Love mankind, make friends, not enemies.

A small venue is good for this chamber musical. The cast, directed by Michael Longhurst, is headed by two distinguished Israeli actors, Alon Moni Anoutbil and Miri Mesika. He is cast as the uptight, dignified conductor of the band. She is cast as the open, vibrant owner of the cafe who gives the band hospitality. Mesika sings beautifully.

The high spot comes after the curtain calls when the band just plays for the sheer joy of creating music. Who can live without music? Music connects people.

To learn more about Robert Tanitch and his reviews, click here to go to his website