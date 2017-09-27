My Fair Lady at The Bristol Hippodrome

Winner of six Tony Awards including best musical, My Fair Lady sparkles with wit, elegance and romance, telling the story of an Edwardian cockney flower girl’s transformation into the pride of London society. This beautiful new production will transport you from the streets where you live to the flower markets of London, the racecourses of Ascot and to the glittering heights of an Embassy Ball where everything is “Absolutely Bloomin’ Loverly”.

The production company, BLOC, enjoys a well-deserved reputation of staging spectacular musicals at The Hippodrome, with outstanding local principal actors, a large and dynamic choral ensemble, and a full-sized live professional orchestra. Musical numbers include On The Street Where You Live, Get Me To The Church On Time, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, With A Little Bit Of Luck and I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face.

Full of lavish sets and beautiful costumes, My Fair Lady is a jewel in the crown of the great American musicals, written by Lerner and Loewe (Brigadoon, Camelot and Gigi) and based on George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Pygmalion’.

This show stars Charlotte Hunter as Eliza Dolittle who is transformed from street flower seller to society lady by linguistics professor Henry Higgins played by Pete Cottell. As with all the rest of the cast, they bring the magic and romance of this show to life. The music and dancing is spectacular and takes the audience to that special place where only a good old-fashioned musical can take you.

The Bristol Hippodrome is a traditional theatre perfect for this style of show where the audience can appreciate a proper Hollywood/Broadway performance. One to go and see even if you have seen it before: a sparkling production with a happy ending.

My Fair Lady

A BLOC Production

Tuesday 26th – Saturday 30th September

Evenings at 7.30 pm

Matinees on Wed & Sat at 2.30 pm

Signed performance Wed 7.30pm

Tickets: from £16.90

Concessions available at certain performances