A letter from Joan Winstanley – Please ring me

3Rings (August MT) sounds like a brilliant idea but actually it is horrible. Many families phone parents because they feel it is a duty, but if they can find out Mother is still alive through the internet many will not bother. Elderly folk need to speak to family, it’s important, possibly the only human contact they will have. Please don’t treat us like the box of biscuits on the shelf; only brought down on the odd occasions. Life is lonely enough already: please don’t isolate us any more.

Joan Winstanley, Torquay