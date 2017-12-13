A breath of fresh air this Christmas

Ramblers’ Association Festival of Winter Walks

There’s nothing like a good winter walk to balance out the festive eating or gain perspective in the midst of materialism over Christmas. The Ramblers’ Association are holding their Festival of Winter Walks from 23rd December 2017 to 7th January 2018.

There will be walks to suit any age or ability, with festive-themed walks for little ones, longer walks for those who like a challenge and leisurely strolls under 5 miles fit for the whole family. There are also health walks for those looking for a gentler option.

Chief Executive of the Ramblers’ Association, Vanessa Griffiths, said: “winter is a wonderful time to get outdoors and enjoy your surroundings in the fresh air, and what better way to do it than heading out with one of our welcoming ramblers groups? Our Festival of Winter Walks offers an easy way to head out for a winter wander with friends and family.

“And if you feel you’ve over indulged on turkey and mince pies, it’s a great way to kick start the new year on the right foot. Signing up to our free online tracker to log your walking activity and monitor your progress will help you stay motivated. Designed to suit both the seasoned walker and someone taking their first steps, there are lots of badges and rewards up for grabs for walking regularly, completing long distances and reaching particular milestones.”

Walks will take place across England, Scotland and Wales, from cities to the coast and from parkland to country fields. All the walks are led by experienced volunteers.

If you’d rather not join a group walk, you can find your own winter walk with Ramblers Routes – an online library of over 2,750 walking routes. There’s everything from energising coastal walks to gentle ambles along country lanes, with printable, easy-to-read maps and simple route directions.

Visit www.ramblers.org.uk/winter for details of hundreds of free group walks taking place across the country, or to download a Ramblers Route from the online library.