Catch the Magic Carpet to a Magical Pantomime

Mature Times reviews Aladdin at The Bristol Hippodrome

This year’s seasonal pantomime offering from The Bristol Hippodrome, is the ever popular and classic, Aladdin. MT was delighted to catch the high jinks and silly escapades on Wednesday, 13th December.

Joe Pasquale, as Wishee Washee, sounded like a casting made in heaven, and we were not disappointed. His performance was pure comic brilliance and left us with our sides aching from so much laughing. The whole cast were fantastic, but it must be said that Wishee Washee stole the show! Marti Pellow was at his sinister best as the evil sorcerer, Abanazar, whilst Princess Jasmine was played by Corrie favourite, Hayley Tamaddon.

Complete with flying carpets, a magic lamp, a wish-granting genie, and a love story, this production has all the classic ingredients for a truly memorable pantomime. Aladdin is a wonderful adventure story, brought together by a fabulous cast, great music, stunning scenery, special effects, laugh-out-load comedy and plenty of boos and hisses all round. Oh, and some surprises, but there’ll be no spoilers here! Quite simply, this is what Christmas is all about – spectacular family entertainment.

So whisk yourselves down to The Bristol Hippodrome to make sure you don’t miss your flight on the magic carpet this Christmas!

For further information and tickets, please go to:

http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/aladdin-2/bristol-hippodrome/