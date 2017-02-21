Paula’s Wines of the Week starting 20th February

If these weekly columns have inspired you to organise your own wine tasting at home, then you’ll need to get some kit together. Buy yourself some large wine glasses (cheap supermarket ones will do) for capturing any wine aromas released when the wine is swirled prior to sniffing and tasting. And to help you keep track of all the wines you taste why not use my free wine tasting sheet available from http://paulagoddard.com/images/stories/wines/paula goddard wine tasting sheet.pdf

There’s space to record the wine colour (red, white or rosé) as well as where you bought it and for how much. It’s also useful to keep a note of what the bottle label says so that if you like the wine you’ll have a good chance of finding exactly the same, or a similar type, again.

The tasting sheet also has space to record the grape varieties used in the wine – these will be displayed on the label, unless it’s French, when these will be hidden from you, because you shouldn’t need to ask should you? A white Burgundy will be made from Chardonnay grapes, a red Burgundy from Pinot Noir, and Bordeaux reds (or as we English like to call them, Clarets), will be a blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

Once you’ve written all that down you’ll finally pour the wine. Give it a sniff so you can make a note of its aroma and then sip and taste. There are no right or wrong words for the aroma and taste – write down whatever you think the wine smells and tastes of even if that’s home-made custard or Persil washing up liquid.

Not sure what wines to get for the tasting? Then try these aroma-friendly and slurpable bargains.

PG Wine Reviews

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Redbridge Creek Australian Chardonnay

£4.65 Sainsbury’s (down from £6.99 until January 21)

Aromas of Brazil nut husk and melon followed by flavours of creamy lemon and lime yoghurt.

Contevedo Cava Brut

£4.89 Aldi

Dry apple and peach flavoured sparkling.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Italian Marzemino

£6.49 Sainsbury’s

The aromas of cherry and almond follow you into the glass but then become less sweet with opening.

Grifone Italian Montepulciano D’Abruzzo

£7.49 Majestic

With the aroma of the inside of a box of spices, and the flavours of an assorted box of chocolates, this is makes an interesting wine to add to your tasting sheet.

Yealands Estate New Zealand Single Vineyard Riesling

£9.99 M&S

Flavours of lemon and lime soaked sponge cake.

Finca Manzanos Rioja 2012 Seleción de Victor

£11.99 M&S

The cinnamon and juniper flavours can be a bit insistent at first but they die down into morrello cherryness.

