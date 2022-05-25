Paula’s Wines of the Week – 24th May 2022

Lidl Summer Wine Tour starts 26th May

In store from Thursday 26th May 2022 the latest Lidl Wine Tour has 8 red, 10 white, 2 rosés and 3 sparkling wines from England, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Hungary, Austria, Germany and Slovenia ranging in price from £5.49 to a high of £19.99 for a Champagne Premier Cru.

The Senneval Champagne Premier Cru is the most expensive of the 23 wines in the latest Summer Wine Tour, and is an ever-appearing favourite in the Lidl lists. The two other sparkling wine choices are an English rosé and an organic Italian Prosecco at £7.99 called Brian.

The two rosés are a choice between a standard £6.99 Portuguese style and a more flavourful Spanish “off-dry” (wine jargon for having some sweetness) at £5.49 that makes a good match to Spanish ham or barbecued foods.

With ten wines to choose from, the whites make up the largest style section. And what a treat they are – you may just want to buy one of each. There’s a Slovenian Sauvignon Blanc – Pinot Grigio blend (£7.99), a fashionable Austrian Gruner Veltliner (£7.49) and a Spanish dry white made from the Albarino grape variety (£6.99).

The eight reds include the second most expensive Barolo Riserva 2012 at £14.99 with its aged flavours of tobacco and dried fruits (don’t expect any easy drinking fresh fruitiness) and a Hungarian Kekfrancos at £6.99 which tastes like expensive Merlot with plum and redcurrant flavours.

So get down to Lidl on Thursday 26th May and get the wines of your choice. Because when they’re gone, they’re gone!

WineUncorked recommends

Champagne Premier Cru Senneval Brut

£19.99 Lidl

The most expensive of the 23 wines in the latest Summer Wine Tour, the Senneval Champagne is an ever-appearing favourite in the Lidl lists. Crispy red apple flavours make this quite a flavoursome champers and will be a good match to fish dishes – even battered fish and chips.

Broadwood Folly Sparkling Rosé Brut

£15.99 Lidl

Made by Denbies, the respected English vineyard based in Surrey, the Broadwood Folly white version was in Lidl’s Spring Wine Tour but last popped up before that at Lidl in 2016. And now it’s back and worth a try as a rosé. But expect it to be rather sharp tasting with apple and strawberry flavours.

Agoston Spanish Rosé

£5.49 Lidl

A flavourful Spanish “off-dry” rosé that makes a good match to Spanish ham or barbecued foods.

Forget-me-Not Slovenian Sauvignon Blanc – Pinot Grigio

£7.99 Lidl

Forget-me-Not made an appearance in the Spring Wine Tour as a sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, and now its back but blended with Pinot Grigio and as a still wine. Enjoy chilled as a picnic wine.

Carpinus Tokaji Harslevelu

£7.99 Lidl

This Hungarian white from the Tokaji region (pronounced Tokeye) is unusual in that it isn’t sweet. The region made famous its wines with sweetness levels measured in puttonyos, but this dry white made with the Harslevelu grape variety (meaning ‘grape of the sun’ in Hungarian) stands out for its peach and mandarin flavours.

