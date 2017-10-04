Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness… and leaves!

Mature Times reviews the new Gtech Leaf Blower

Autumn has arrived bringing the unmistakeable golden hues of autumn, cooler nights and hints of the colder weather still to come.

We have a large garden and every year for several weeks we have the onerous task of clearing the leaves to avoid being buried by them. This means that nearly every weekend at this time of year, we spend a couple of hours sweeping, collecting and bagging leaves. It was with some trepidation mixed with anticipation that I was given the cordless Gtech LB01 Leaf Blower to test; the latest addition to the Gtech garden power tools range.

I carefully opened the packaging and a very sleek grey and black unit was revealed. The unit was in two halves; all that was needed was a quick and easy push and turn to assemble ready for use. It’s very well balanced, and a reasonable 4.3 kilos in weight. The battery, which is interchangeable with the Gtech lawn mower, came with a little residual charge that allowed me to go outside and try the machine immediately. In just a few minutes I corralled the leaves on the patio into a corner where I collected and bagged them.

According to the operating manual five hours would be needed to fully charge the battery and give 45 minutes of use (20 minutes at full speed) and so I left the machine on-charge overnight. The next morning I was out testing the machine with gusto. The variable speed trigger gives you complete control and in what seemed like no time all, the leaves were rounded up and bagged and there was still power in the machine should I have need it. Despite the lack of a strap to aid support I had no residual aches such was the balance and efficiency of the machine. The 36V Lithium-ion Gtech LB01 Leaf Blower has the ability to clear all types of debris from your lawn, patio and driveway. The Leaf Blower uses a turbo fan design that allows for a straight air passage from intake to outlet offering maximum airflow and efficiency.

I am a convert. This machine makes the task of leaf collection almost a pleasure and I know that with a little practice the leaves will be herded much more effectively and quickly. I am certain that the task of dealing with the fallen leaves will be much less of a chore with one of these in my arsenal. The Gtech LB01 Leaf Blower has been quite a revelation.

Technical Specification

Run time – up to 45 minutes

– up to 45 minutes Voltage – 36 volts

– 36 volts Battery – 4 amp hour Li-ion

– 4 amp hour Li-ion Charge Time – 5 hours

– 5 hours Weight – 4.3kg

Available from Gtech at £285.99. For more information and to purchase the Gtech LB01 Leaf Blower please go to: www.gtech.co.uk/garden-tools/leaf-blower