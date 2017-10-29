A letter from Terry Trevett – Organ & keyboard clubs

As an organisation that offers help to older people, you might appreciate being made aware that there are at least 100 electronic organ & keyboard clubs/societies dotted around the UK. I am Secretary/Founder of one such club, formed in 2002, staging monthly concerts of melodic, easy listening electronic keyboard music, and recently nominated for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

In common with other similar clubs, our audiences are drawn almost entirely from the over-50s age group; consequently, I thought you might wish to be made aware of the very existence of such clubs in order that you are able to inform your readers/subscribers. A list of all UK clubs can be found at www.organfax.co.uk

Terry Trevett