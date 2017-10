I am writing to ask if any readers of Mature Times have a boxed set of the American comedy series – The Golden Girls. I have tried to find it everywhere, but with no success. I can pay costs, or any information of where I could buy it, through the post by mail order as I do not have internet access. I used to order from Britannia Music by post but they are no longer going.

Thank you.

Colin Griffiths, Northamptonshire