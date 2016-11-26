How much longer will we be hearing from Remainers? We will not know for a long time whether it is the right decision but it would help if a positive attitude could be taken. As for those who are concerned about losing EU funding, where do they think EU get their money from?

Perhaps they think our government would not have progressed beyond pre-EEC days, and that the EU would not become even more unaccountable and totalitarian.

Peter Cliff, Haverfordwest