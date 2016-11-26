How much longer will we be hearing from Remainers? We will not know for a long time whether it is the right decision but it would help if a positive attitude could be taken. As for those who are concerned about losing EU funding, where do they think EU get their money from?
Perhaps they think our government would not have progressed beyond pre-EEC days, and that the EU would not become even more unaccountable and totalitarian.
Peter Cliff, Haverfordwest
One comment on “Remoaners”
you may be entirely happy about the referendum vote/decision peter cliff, and thus want us all to exhibit a positive attitude for your benefit. but the fact is that the closest thing i can find to feel positive about the thing is that the “decision” might yet be put right. so no, i shall not pretend i’m happy about it; but i also won’t bother to explain carefully all the detrimental consequences of not aligning ourselves to our nearest neighbours as i’m not convinced you’d be happy to hear it.