Brexit – the truth starts to emerge

Since Brexit the happy Brexiteers have been banging on about ‘out means today’, ‘let’s dump it all and get on with being Brits!’ and even bring back pounds, shillings and pence, and dump metric measurements’.
Search the internet and read newspapers, and there is the torrent of triumphal twaddle from the Brexiteers.
Now, however, light begins to dawn that it is not at all that simple. We have the anti-golfing and outspoken Brexiteer David Davis wisely – some say – appointed to the Exit Europe Department.
“Easy peasy” he must have thought.
We are indeed at an early stage, but David has significantly changed his tune. Directly contradicting pre-brexit statements he has humbled himself before a Lords’ Select Committee by saying – and I quote – “Brexit” he says “is likely to be the most complicated negotiation in modern times, maybe the most complicated negotiation of all time.” By comparison (as he showed us a part of his educated background) ‘Schleswig-Holstein is but an ‘O’ Level question’.
Mrs May has wisely told us that she views 2017 as her target timetable, but in the light of Mr Davis’ humble and critically important statement, it might be further out. What do we do, for example, about Europol? What do we do about the pay and pensions account for the Brits working within EU organisations?
So far I understand there are 75 critical areas of negotiation with more appearing day by day.
Some Brexiteers say ‘slash the Gordian knot’. Simplistic nonsense. We are entangled, as was so carefully explained pre-vote, in many highly beneficial EU wholly or partly funded programmes.
Whatever, David Davis’ clear statement hits the angry and active Brexiteers who dreamed of simplicity and a 24 hours ‘OUT’ process very hard indeed with a strongly worded statement of reason. Remainers were, and are, a little more contemplative than Brexiteers who voted for sunshine, savings, salutations and British sausages galore.
They have to read David Davis’s statement again.
Tom Jones, Plymouth
One comment on “Brexit – the truth starts to emerge”
It is no surprise that the losers in the EU referendum should be using every trick in the book in order to undermine the result, including grossly exaggerating the difficulties involved in making our departure.
For the most part politicians think only in the short term, and media commentators follow their lead, yet there are occasions in the life of a nation when a great historical change takes place, reducing much of what in normal times would be considered important to insignificance. One can think of how, as Britain faced up to the Nazis, one of the most evil regimes in history, government minister Sir Howard Kingsley Wood, when asked about bombing the Black Forest said “Oh you can not do that, that’s private property. You’ll be asking me to bomb the Ruhr next.” Wood was actually instrumental in helping to bring Churchill to power in May 1940 yet he could still fail to see just how meaningless such an objection was in the face of the reality.
We are told that whatever we do, we will still be obliged to pay as much as £50 billion to Brussels, while non EU bodies, such as the European Convention on Human Rights, will force us to continue to accept hundreds of thousands of migrants. Are we really to tell those people waiting on trollys in A and E departments, to be treated by an NHS starved of funds, that the money that could save them must go instead to Brussels? Must youngsters in the depressed manufacturing areas, who cannot find a decent job, watch the employment they might have had given to those from abroad, because selfish employers can recruit the latter for wages that offer no hope to British workers, and lawyers tell us we can do nothing about it? We constantly hear the refrain that we must give jobs to migrants, as the indigenous population refuse to take them, but it it surprising that this is so? Pay people fairly and they will not refuse to take the jobs.
The decision to leave the EU is as significant a step as was our break with Rome in the 16th Century, the Civil War, the Restoration, the Glorious Revolution or the decisions to oppose Napoleon, the Kaiser or Hitler. It is not some piffling administrative change, to be organised by lawyers, but concerns the Ship of State taking a completely different direction, and it must not be thwarted by legal quibbles, or the servile observance of the terms of agreements made by quislings who had never asked for, or received, the approval of the people, as they gave away our right to rule ourselves. Can one imagine Cromwell allowing such considerations to deflect him, when he threw out the corrupt parliament which had betrayed the people, in order to restore England to herself and to create the fundamentals of the country we live in today?
When we first set up UKIP we promised that on the day we won a parliamentary majority we would pass a bill revoking the 1972 Act of Accession and inform the masters of the EU, civilly yet firmly, that we had now left. No further payments to EU funds would be made, the MEPs would be called back and made redundant, and we would return to the status quo ante. Any negotiations necessary would be conducted between Brussels and a proud, sovereign nation, not a supplicant province and no rebellious civil servants or parasitical lawyers would be permitted to derail the process.
Instead of procrastination and doubt we should ignore the nay sayers and seize the day, confident in our ability to once again be a free, democratic and independent country, which has left behind what was no more than a temporary aberration, inflicted upon us by pusillanimous politicians, but now consigned to the dustbin of history. We owe it to ourselves, and to those who made this country what it is, to remember that Britain is a great nation and to once again stand tall in the world.