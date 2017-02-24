A letter from Michael White – Peter Davison

Having just read Tina Foster’s piece on Peter Davison (Nov/Dec), I’m not sure if the label ‘Celebrity Interview’ is totally appropriate. Please forgive me if I am mistaken, but an interview must surely contain at least one or two quotes from the subject, whereas Tina Foster’s article, excellent though it was, contained none at all. Indeed, the only attributable quote came, ironically, from another former Time Lord, David Tennant.

I mean no disrespect, but have to say I was rather disappointed as I had been looking forward to reading Peter Davison’s comments first-hand, rather than relayed through the interviewer.

Michael White, Sileby