Kenya safari with Silver Travel Advisor and Somak Holidays

3-13 October, 2017

£2,480 per person for 9 nights including flights, accommodation, game drives and a range of exclusive benefits

Single supplement £690

Limited places remaining

With a safari to Kenya high on many peoples’ wish list, our friends Silver Travel have teamed up with Somak Holidays to bring you a wonderfully exciting 9 night safari in Kenya, staying in luxury 4 and 5 star accommodation. The itinerary showcases the very best of Kenya and its magnificent wildlife, and will be accompanied by Sally Dowling, an award-winning travel writer. Sally will be there along with an experienced team from Somak to ensure that you are in safe hands every step of the way.

Aptly called The Silver Safari you will have the chance to visit the Great Rift Valley, Samburu and of course the Masai Mara at a time when the annual wildebeest migration should be well underway. It goes without saying that the wildlife viewing will be unforgettable, and you will also have opportunities for other activities such as a boat trip on Lake Naivasha and the chance to sponsor an elephant at the world famous Daphne Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage.

Now you can realise your dream and enjoy an extensive tour of this beautiful country, travelling with like-minded people and safe in the hands of an experienced and well established tour company.

Call 020 8423 3000 to book or visit www.somak.com/silver-safari for more information.

Exclusive Silver Travel Advisor Kenya Safari

Summary of itinerary

Tue 3 Oct 2017

Fly from London Heathrow at 5.55pm overnight to Nairobi

Wed 4 Oct 2017

Aberdare Country Club

Thu 5 Oct 2017

Samburu game drive. Overnight at Ashnil Samburu Camp

Fri 6 Oct 2017

Samburu games drives. Overnight at Ashnil Samburu Camp

Sat 7 Oct 2017

Serena Mountain Lodge, Aberdares

Sun 8 Oct 2017

Lake Naivasha Sopa Lodge

Mon 9 Oct 2017

Masai Mara game drive. Overnight at Ashnil Mara Camp

Tue 10 Oct 2017

Masai Mara game drives. Overnight at Ashnil Mara Camp

Wed 11 Oct 2017

Masai Mara game drives. Overnight at Ashnil Mara Camp

Thu 12 Oct 2017

Nairobi. Private visit to orphaned elephants. Overnight Eka Hotel

Fri 13 Oct 2017

Fly from Nairobi at 9.20am to Heathrow, arrive approx 4.15pm.

Price based on two people sharing: £2480 per person (single supplement £690)

Price includes

Flights from London Heathrow with Kenyan Airways.

Transfers.

Meet and greet in Kenya.

Accommodation based on full board.

Game drives in 4×4 Landscruiser with professional English speaking driver/guide.

Park fees.

AMREF Flying Doctor Service.

Exclusive benefits

Cooking lesson at the Serena Mountain Lodge.

Boat ride on Lake Naivasha.

Hippo Pool Breakfast at Ashnil Mara Camp.

Lunch at the famous Carnivore Restaurant.

A visit to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust where you have the opportunity to adopt an orphaned elephant.

Call 020 8423 3000 to book or visit www.somak.com/silver-safari for more information.