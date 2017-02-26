A letter from Gillian Crow – we are not to blame!

We often hear that the NHS is struggling because of the increased number of pensioners.

But the real problem is the annual general increase in our population – 300,000 immigrants and 200,000 indigenous increase per year.

Whether one thinks this annual increase is good or bad, it means that each year the NHS, schools, prisons, libraries and infrastructure ought to be increasing proportionately to keep up with growing demand.

Our Government does not seem to have any plan for this. You cannot cut any of our services with this increase in population; you have to keep expanding them. This is surely obvious.

It is not because we pensioners are outliving our welcome. What, will they be blaming us for next – pressure on the maternity services?

Gillian Crow, London