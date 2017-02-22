A hop, skip and a jump into wellie removal

Theresa Fisher reviews The Boot Butler

Whoever thought you could replace the ingenious method of taking muddy wellies off by hopping and jumping around, flicking your legs until your knees give out and scraping them along the doorstep, ensuring your doorstep becomes a beautiful shade of brown. Not to mention the inevitable ‘wet sock’ experience in the process?

Well, The Boot Butler has thought of everything. This solid wood boot jack is the answer. The base and foot of the jack is made from sustainably sourced solid oak, and the grip is firm rubber coated stainless steel to ensure the best grip and balance. And even better, the plate is actually hinged, which you can then flip out, to reveal a dry, clean second grip, to place your still clean and dry socks to take your second boot off.

In our house, with numerous pairs of wellies and a flurry of muddy footprints (and ‘sockprints’ if I’m not quick enough!), this gadget is brilliant. It enables me to remove my boots as quickly as possible to ensure the mud stays outside and my feet stay warm.

With a price tag of £29.99, it’s an absolute steal. And packaged so beautifully, you could also buy another as a gift!

Available from www.bootbutler.co.uk , or www.amazon.co.uk