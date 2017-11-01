See the classic musical Follies broadcast live from the National Theatre!

Stephen Sondheim classic musical Follies will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK and internationally on Thursday November 16th as part of National Theatre Live.

Set in New York in 1971, the production follows the reunion of a group of showgirls at the theatre where they used to perform, which is about to be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

The production includes many classic songs such as Broadway Baby, I’m Still Here and Losing My Mind, and is staged for the first time at the National Theatre. The cast of thirty-seven includes Olivier Award winning actresses Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Who’s Afraid Virginia Woolf, Sweeney Todd), Tracie Bennett (Hairspray, High Society), Janie Dee (Carousel, Hello Dolly), triple Olivier award winning actor Philip Quast (Les Miserables, South Pacific) and Peter Forbes (Singin’ in the Rain, The James Plays) who are joined by twenty one piece orchestra. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

‘’A stupendous Sondheim revival’’

★★★★★

The Guardian

‘’Razzmatazz, poignancy and cracking songs in this unmissable Sondheim revival’’

★★★★★

The Daily Telegraph

To see Follies on Thursday 16th November, go to www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk to find a participating cinema near you.

You can watch the trailer for Follies below: