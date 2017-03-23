English Tourism Week: 25 March – 2 April 2017

Forget Brexit and the fact that your pound now buys less abroad than it used to – why not consider a vacation closer to home? And with English Tourism Week now upon us there’s no better time than to book that ‘staycation’ break you’ve been promising yourself here in the UK.

The English tourism sector touches everyone – visitors, residents, businesses and employees. It’s one of the few sectors active in every part of the country. It’s the third largest employer, every day supporting 2.6 million jobs and is a major employer of school leavers and young people and an incubator for entrepreneurs.

The visitor economy is worth £106bn a year to England supporting thousands of businesses and impacting on the performance of supplier industries including farming, transport, retailing, sport, museums and galleries, the theatre and other performing arts. Tourism cannot be offshored – it only happens here!

See what’s happening

There are plenty of businesses across the country taking part in English Tourism Week and there’s almost certainly going to be one near you. Why not have a look at what’s on offer and maybe plan a visit – there is so much beauty on our own doorsteps – you just need to make a little effort to explore it. To find out what is happening near you go to the visit England website and look on the dedicated events page. www.visitengland.com

So what is it about?

Put quite simply English Tourism Week is all about helping to raise the profile and understanding of the tourism market in England, the value it has to the economy as a whole and the contributions it makes not just economically but in other ways too. We can all be a bit guilty of ignoring what is close to home and looking further afield – well perhaps in Brexit Britain we should look at what is on our doorstep, help support local businesses and keep that wealth within the country.

Royal assent

The campaign is supported by non other that HRH The Prince Of Wales who is the Patron of English Tourism Week.

Social media

So why not get out and about and see what England has to offer – and whilst there why not share your pictures on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by using the hashtag #ETW17.

Happy exploring!