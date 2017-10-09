Win tickets to the Churchill War Rooms & a copy of Churchill on DVD

Underground Secrets and Wartime Drama

Westminster holds the hidden secrets at the very heart of Winston Churchill’s WW2 campaign whilst the drama of the days leading up to the invasion of Normandy is skilfully portrayed in the critically acclaimed film, Churchill .

Churchill tells the story of how our greatest Briton tackled perhaps the most momentous international conflict of modern history: the D-Day Landings. On the dawn of the invasion of Normandy, the horror of lives wasted in past battles weighed heavily on Churchill’s shoulders.

We have two pairs of tickets to the Churchill War Rooms in Westminster and copies of Churchill on DVD to be won!

Brian Cox (Zodiac, Braveheart) delivers one of the most powerful performances of his career, providing an intimate portrayal of the British Prime Minister during this poignant time in history. Exhausted by years of war and plagued with the fear of repeating the mistakes that led to the disastrous Gallipoli campaign in WWI, Churchill must draw power from his unflinchingly loyal wife Clemmie, impeccably portrayed by Miranda Richardson (The Young Victoria), and lead his nation into battle once again.

The high calibre British cast is bolstered by John Slattery as President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a fantastic turn by Ella Purnell as Churchill’s assistant with a husband on the front line, whilst James Purefoy gives Colin Firth a run for his money as the timid yet courageous King George VI.

With a screenplay by historian Alex von Tunzelmannm, director Jonathan Teplitzky (The Railway Man, Burning Man) has provided the most absorbing, intimate insight into the life of this nation’s greatest leader to date.

The Churchill War Rooms in Westminster give you the fascinating opportunity to walk in the footsteps of the great man himself and explore the underground headquarters that acted as the top-secret nerve centre from where Churchill and his inner circle helped determine the course of the Second World War. Churchill Museum lets you get up close to artefacts that reveals Churchill’s personal and political life, and uncovers the influences and pressures that shaped his life, leadership and legacy. For more information on the Church Rooms at Westminster and for ticket enquiries, please visit: www.iwm.org.uk/exhibitions/churchill-war-rooms/cabinet-war-rooms.

Churchill is out now on download, DVD and Blu-ray.

Our two lucky first prize winners will each receive 2 tickets to the Churchill War Rooms in Westminster along with a copy of Churchill on DVD. The three competition runners up will each receive a copy of Churchill on DVD.

Terms and Conditions

Competitions are only open to UK residents aged over 18 years.

Competitions are not open to employees of Highwood House Publishing

Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The competition will close on 9th November 2017 and entries received after this date will not be counted.

and entries received after this date will not be counted. Winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

Each of the 2 (two) first prize winners will each receive 2 (two) tickets to the Churchill Rooms, Westminster and 1 (one) copy of Churchill on DVD. Travel and accommodation are NOT included.

on DVD. Travel and accommodation are NOT included. Each of the 3 (three) runners-up will each receive 1 (one) copy of Churchill on DVD

on DVD If the item listed above is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute with an alternative item of similar value.

There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winner.

Winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider for prize fulfilment. Unsuccessful entrants’ details will NOT be passed on to any third party.

The prize will be delivered to the winners within 28 days of confirmation of delivery address however Mature Times cannot guarantee this delivery timescale.

cannot guarantee this delivery timescale. Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into. By entering the competition you confirm that you have read the terms and conditions.

