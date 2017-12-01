Win prizes with the Silver Travel Advisor Christmas Stocking

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with advice, tips, information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

It’s easy to enter our prize draw with Silver Travel Advisor.

It’s time, once again, for the wonderful Silver Travel Advisor Christmas Stocking and prizes for each of the Twelve Days of Christmas! No lords a-dancing or partridges in pear trees, rather a selection of super gifts from our travel partners.

Top of the stocking (Day 12) is the chance to win a 7 day Variety cruise around the Mediterranean – you’ll be sailing, with your partner, on a wonderful mega – yacht, in true film star style. Whether you decide to voyage to Spain and Portugal, or take a journey around the Greek islands, you’ll be totally delighted with the personal service and excursions on land. To be drawn and announced on December 18th.

Another lucky winner (Day 11) could receive a Fortnum and Mason hamper, packed with Christmas goodies, from our partner, Noble Caledonia. Day 10’s prize is a super case of wine from Titan, perfect for getting into the festive mood!

And there are wonderful gifts for days 1 to 9 as well – expedition rucksacks filled with Scenic’s finest accessories; cuddly toys and interesting books. Visit www.silvertraveladvisor.com for the full details.

And be sure to look out for the new edition of our magazine, The Silver Traveller, available FREE from December 30th.

