Win a three day weekend in a luxury Silver Birch lodge with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with advice, tips, information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50).

This month our prize winner, along with up to three companions, will win a short break in a luxury woodland lodge, thanks to our partners, Forest Holidays.

With nine locations across England and Scotland, from Argyll to Cornwall, Norfolk to Gloucestershire, you’ll be able to enjoy the delights of Forestry Commission land and the beautiful natural woodlands they look after. Each of the forests have a range of lodges, well spaced out in the midst of trees, with a private deck and many with their own hot tub; a relaxing treat offering utter relaxation.

Our winner will take up to four visitors (including themselves) for a three day weekend or four day midweek break, staying in a luxury Silver Birch lodge, which is well equipped and beautifully appointed. You might be in a rural setting however the latest technology is available as are many other treats – in-cabin spa treatments, prosecco and chocolate deliveries, pizza or brunch eat-ins and more. You can even take your dog too, ensuring the whole family can share quality time together!

A whole range of activities are on offer too: try archery, enjoy a twilight ranger walk to spot wildlife, enjoy a woodland survival afternoon or simply take bikes and enjoy the trails through the forest. There’s an onsite bar and café too, as well as a shop providing good food and excellent wine/drinks.

Get back to nature with all the comforts you could ask for and gently unwind together!

Read about one multi-generational family trip to the Forest of Dean.

Post expires at 10:01pm on Thursday November 30th, 2017