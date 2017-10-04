Win a set of 4 restored classic Agatha Christie films

Watch the Original and the Best Agatha Christie Film Classics Fully Restored!

STUDIOCANAL is delighted to announce the release of four newly restored, star-studded classic film adaptations of the work of the world’s all-time best-selling author Agatha Christie whose archetypal British mysteries continue to intrigue and engage audiences today. The brand new digital restorations are the perfect way for fans of these classic mysteries to puzzle over “whodunit” in the highest quality yet and are released as part of the VINTAGE CLASSICS collection.

In Murder on the Orient Express (1974) we find the opulent train is the scene of a brutal murder and marooned in a snowdrift. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot must investigate! Starring Albert Finney (Saturday Night and Sunday Morning) alongside Ingrid Bergman (Casablanca) John Gielgud (Gandhi).

Death on the Nile (1978) sees Hercule Poirot enjoying a holiday aboard a luxury Nile steamer. When a mystery assassin takes the life of an heiress, he is called upon to track down the killer amongst his fellow travellers. Staring Peter Ustinov in his first portrayal as Hercule Poirot alongside Maggie Smith, Jane Birkin, Bette Davis, David Niven, Mia Farrow, George Kennedy and Angela Lansbury.

In The Mirror Cracked (1980) super sleuth Miss Marple sets about solving a mysterious death in the archetypal English village of St. Mary Mead. An all-star cast sees Angela Lansbury as Jane Marple with Geraldine Chaplin, Tony Curtis, Edward Fox, Rock Hudson, Kim Novak and Elizabeth Taylor.

In Evil Under The Sun (1982) Hercule Poirot sets about solving a mysterious death in a glamorous hotel in the Mediterranean. Can the legendary Belgian sleuth find the culprit? Another star-studded cast sees Peter Ustinov return as Hercule Poirot, alongside Maggie Smith, Jane Birkin, James Mason, Roddy McDowall and Diana RIgg.

This September, the five-day International Agatha Christie Festival will play host to a fantastic programme of literary talks and workshops, film, theatre and music at the historic Torre Abbey in Torquay, Devon. Outdoor screenings of the newly restored Death on The Nile and Murder on The Orient Express will take place on 15th and 16th Sept. Tickets and full programme details at www.iacf-uk.org. Released on October 23rd, the set of 4 films is available to pre-order from www.scnl.co/Christie

