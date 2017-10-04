Win a pair of premium tickets for A Woman of No Importance

A Woman of No Importance comes to the West End

Classic Spring is a new theatre company, formed by Dominic Dromgoole (the former Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre) to celebrate the bold and groundbreaking work of proscenium playwrights in the architecture for which they wrote.

The company’s first offering is an Oscar Wilde Season at the Vaudeville Theatre on The Strand, London, revolving around Wilde’s four great Victorian society plays that both shocked and redefined British theatre and still resonate and refresh today: A Woman of No Importance, Lady Windermere’s Fan, An Ideal Husband and The Importance of Being Earnest.

A Woman of No Importance satirises English upper class society. An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord, and an innocent young chap join a house party of fin de siècle fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long buried secret. Wilde’s marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama create a vivid new theatrical voice. ‘One can survive everything nowadays, except death, and live down anything except a good reputation’

Directed by Dominic Dromgoole, this production stars Olivier award winning Eve Best (A Moon for the Misbegotten and Hedda Gabler), Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) Eleanor Bron and William Gaunt.

You can see A Woman of No Importance at The Vaudeville Theatre, The Strand, London between 6th October and 30th December. For more information and to book your tickets (from £19.50), call 0330 333 4814 or visit ClassicSpring.co.uk

The Closing Date for this competition is 7th November 2017

Each of the 7 (seven) winners will receive a pair of premium tickets to see A Woman of No Importance at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, valid for any Monday – Thursday performance until 14 December 2017.

