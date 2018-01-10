Win a Hasbro Joy for All Orange Tabby Cat

Whilst the benefits to our wellbeing of having pets has been long understood, some people are unable to assume the responsibilities or expenses that come with taking care of a real pet.

Companion Pets are life-like interactive pets designed specifically to bring comfort and companionship to ageing loved ones. They respond to affection and motion, yet don’t require constant special care.

We have TWO Hasbro Joy for All Orange Tabby Cats to give away!

The Joy for All brand represents a commitment to designing and creating products specifically for ageing loved ones, providing fun, joy, happiness, companionship and intergenerational play. Their aim is to address loneliness, isolation and the lack of playful products for ageing seniors by providing interactive, familiar companionship, even when a loving carer cannot be present.

Features include:

Soft, premium fur, inspired by real feline breeds, for pleasing, tactile interactions

VibraPurr™ realistic cat purr that you can feel

Authentic, high-quality, cat sound effects that can be switched off for users with audio sensitivity

Movements that mimic real cats, optimized for extended use (batteries included).

The Joy for All Orange Tabby Cat can give an elderly loved one something positive to share with family and friends and makes a perfect gift. Carefully adapted to encourage engagement, inspire delight and provide companionship, they provide a soothing, joyful experience that brings smiles, laughter and fond memories.

Available now from Amazon .

