Win a DVD Box Set of The Best of Only an Excuse?

The satirical football-themed BBC comedy show Only An Excuse? is as much a Hogmanay tradition as singing Auld Lang Syne when the clocks strike midnight. Hosted by renowned comic and impressionist Jonathan Watson, a whole host of characters – many of them real life football stars he mercilessly skewers – are bought to Scottish television screens every year on 31st December.

This Scottish institution can now be celebrated not just north of the border but beyond and not just on New Year’s Eve! Arriving for the first time on DVD as one bumper collection in The Best of Only an Excuse? including all episodes from the last 10 years (2007 to 2016), as seen on the BBC.

We have 5 DVD Box Sets to give away!

Tactics, formations and all forms of logic are thrown out of the window! Football favourites and legends such as Frank McAvennie, Sir Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Gordon Strachan, Craig Brown, Walter Smith, and Charlie Nicholas alongside comic creations Sean (the hapless Celtic fan) and his Rangers counterpart, are all lined up for a comedy kicking.

Exclusives and rumours, facts and fantasies, moments that are historical and hysterical, stories that have affected all of us in the past decade are here, as Only An Excuse? snares not just football but politics and showbiz, with a smattering celebrity guests too, in its satirical net.

The Best Of Only An Excuse? is the perfect stocking – and football boot – filler offering a season’s worth of laughs at the beautiful game.

