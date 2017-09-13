Win Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven on DVD & a set of six Montalbano novels

Italy’s Finest Detective is Back!

Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven

Like a fine olive-oil …rich, seasoned in the sun and the perfect match for a summer evening meal. – Times

We have the new Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven on DVD and a set of six Montalbano novels to give away!

Served fresh from Italian TV via BBC4, come four new tales from the life, times and detective work of the acclaimed Inspector Montalbano. This popular Sicilian-based detective series continues to satisfy fans with great murder mysteries, great landscapes and great food.

The character of Inspector Salvo Montalbano, written by Andrea Camilleri, has long dominated the publishing bestseller lists, TV ratings and more recently, DVD and digital sales. The Inspector is played by actor Luca Zingaretti and has become a much-loved icon of contemporary detective drama, with all of the thrills of Scandi-noir, but with fine food, Sicilian culture and the warmth of the Mediterranean sun.

Joined by his long-time compatriots, Mimi, Fazio and Catarella, the Inspector investigates A Delicate Matter (Una Facienda Delicata), the murder of a mature housewife and prostitute; The Mud Pyramid (La Piramide di Fango), a tale of corruption; A Nest of Vipers (Un Covo di Vipere), the terrible truth that lies at the heart of a nest of vipers; and As Per Procedure (Come Vuole la Prassi), perhaps the most brutal murder he has ever encountered. This gripping series of four films comes to DVD in a two-disc set and is issued on 11th September 2017 by the UK home of Inspector Montalbano, Acorn Media. The set features a biography of Andrea Camilleri, a picture gallery and English subtitles.

Our first-prize winner will receive a copy of the Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven DVD PLUS a set of six Montalbano novels by Andrea Camilleri. The books, newly repackaged by Pan MacMillan are: The Potter’s Field; The Shape of Water; A Voice in the Night; Blade of Light; August Heat and The Snack Thief.

Three lucky runners-up will each receive a copy of the Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven on DVD.

For your chance to win a simply answer the following question: Q. Who is Montalbano's deputy and close friend? A. Select one from the choices below... Fazio Catarella Mimi Your Details Your Name* Your Email* Please enter the following details about yourself Address line 1* Address line 2* City* Postcode*

Closing Date for this competition is: 13th October 2017

Terms & Conditions

The competition is open to UK residents only

Competition will close on 13th October 2017 and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received.

and all winners will be chosen at random from the correct entries received. Mature Times is the competition promoter.

is the competition promoter. The first prize winner will receive 1 (one) copy of the Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven on DVD and 1 (one) set of 6 (six) Inspector Montalbano novels by Andrea Camillier

on DVD and 1 (one) set of 6 (six) novels by Andrea Camillier Three (3) runners-up will each receive 1 (one) copy of the Inspector Montalbano – Collection Seven on DVD.

on DVD. There is no cash alternative to Prizes, which are subject to availability, non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-refundable. Prizes may not be sold, offered for sale or used in connection with any other competition or promotion by the Prize winners.

The winners’ names, addresses and contact details will be passed to a third party provider to enable prize fulfilment.

The prizes will be delivered to the winners within 28 days

The Mature Times decision is final and binding on the entrants. No correspondence will be entered into.

Post expires at 12:02am on Friday October 13th, 2017