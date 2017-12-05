Win a 2 disc DVD set of Medici: Masters of Florence Series One

Hollywood legend, Dustin Hoffman, returns to our screens alongside Game of Thrones favourite, Richard Madden, in the scintillating, epic, historical drama, Medici: Masters of Florence . The House of Medici was one of the most powerful families in Florence and were bankers to the Pope. Following its run on Netflix, Medici: Masters of Florence Season One , is now available on DVD as a 2 disc set, complete with a host of special features, including a wonderful picture gallery.



We have five 2 disc DVD sets to give away!

After head of the Bank of Medici, Giovanni (Dustin Hoffman), is mysteriously poisoned, the family is in turmoil and Giovanni’s son Cosimo (Richard Madden) must take control. Attacks come from all sides and war is looming.

Harbouring the dangerous secret that his father was murdered, Cosimo must fight to protect all his family has worked so hard to attain. As head of the Signoria (the governing body in Florence), Cosimo needs to decide whether to side with the nobility, as Giovanni would have done, or to step out from his father’s shadow and take his own path.

Full of intrigue and suspense, Medici: Masters of Florence follows the twists and turns through war, plague and exile as the family attempts to hold on to power. Medici: Masters of Florence is a thrilling tale of money, sex and power. Not to be missed!

The closing date for this competition is 6th January 2018

