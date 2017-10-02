Beautiful gifts and festive fun at Stonor Park this November with Country Homes & Interiors Christmas

Get festive this November when ICHF Events brings Christmas to the gorgeous Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames from the 23 – 26th November 2017. With festive shopping and craft demonstrations from hand-picked, boutique country brands, the Country Homes & Interiors Christmas Show is sure to be a highlight on any winter calendar.

Situated in the picturesque grounds of Stonor Park in beautifully styled marquees, visitors can browse more than 100 stands to find unique Christmas presents, watch demonstrations from new and exciting country businesses and meet the inspirational owners behind the brands.

MT is delighted to be able to offer a 2-4-1 offer on tickets to MT readers for this fabulous show. To take advantage of this offer, go on line at ichfevents.co.uk and use code OV07 on the ticket selection page. Advance tickets cost: Adults £10, Seniors £9. Children under 16 go free when accompanied by an adult. For more information visit ichfevents.co.uk. This offer does not include entrance to the House & Gardens.

During the four-day event, visitors will be able to hone their creative skills with a fantastic range of demonstrations to choose from including wreath-making and table centrepieces – the show is a slice of festive heaven for those who love a handcrafted Christmas.

Rhoda Parry, Editor of Country Homes & Interiors magazine says: ‘We are thrilled to be hosting this unique and boutique festive show for the second year running, following on from the runaway success of 2016. Set in purpose-built, floored and heated marquees on the front lawns of a stunning stately home, this not-to-be-missed experience brings to life Country Homes & Interiors at our favourite time of year.’

As well as getting creative and buying festive gifts, visitors can indulge in delicious food and drink from artisan stalls including a vast array of treats such as delectable desserts, sumptuous salads and of course, the odd festive treat. With expert exhibitors on hand to answer any questions, Country Homes & Interiors Christmas will ensure any visitor will leave with perfect gifts and unique pieces that will delight all family and friends.

RHS and English Heritage members can visit the show for free (with a valid membership card) but this does not include entry to the house. Visitors already holding an event ticket can upgrade to an Event, House & Gardens ticket for an additional £6, which is payable at the entrance to the show. Visitors with a Stonor Park season ticket have free entry to the event, house and gardens.

For show details and tickets visit www.ichfevents.co.uk

Post expires at 12:00pm on Friday November 24th, 2017