Help Canada celebrate its 150th birthday in 2017!

Canada, globally recognized as one of the best countries to live, is the second-biggest country in the world and is known for its breathtaking landscapes and exciting cosmopolitan cities. Named Lonely Planet’s number one country to visit in 2017, Canada is an English and French speaking nation that prides itself on its warm, welcoming citizens and is widely renowned for its inclusiveness. Visit Canada in this unforgettable year as it celebrates its 150th Anniversary of Confederation and its national airline, Air Canada, celebrates its 80th birthday.

From Niagara Falls to the Rocky Mountains, the bright city lights of its largest metropolis, Toronto, to the chic and laid-back, French/Anglo city of Montréal, it’s a country that really does have something for everyone.

The year-long Canada 150 celebrations commenced on New Year’s Eve 2016 with a momentous ceremony taking place on Parliament Hill, in the capital city of Ottawa. With the relighting of the centennial flame, spectacular firework displays, musical performances, and simultaneous events taking place in 18 locations throughout Canada, from St. John’s to Saskatoon and Vancouver to Calgary, the entire country united to welcome this historic year.

Visitors are invited to join in the Canada 150 celebrations this year with 12 months of bold, diverse and inspirational experiences throughout the country. Activities will highlight Canada’s cultural diversity, rich legacy of indigenous peoples and its majestic environment.

Explore the best of Canada’s natural and cultural heritage, with special activities taking place in Canada’s national parks and heritage spaces. Parks Canada is providing Discovery Passes for free admission to all locations throughout the country this year.

Experience the Rendez-Vous Regatta this summer, where a unique fleet of more than 40 Tall Ships from around the world will be sailing Canadian waters to honour this milestone birthday. Fleet will be divided between ports in Ontario, Québec and the Maritimes, with free celebratory festivities and the full fleet will reunite for a grand finale celebration in Québec City.

Enjoy Canada Mosaic, a national celebration of Canada’s rich musical landscape, from indigenous to cutting-edge, a range of historic and contemporary compositions will be performed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and other musical ensembles throughout the country in 2017.

With many more events yet to be announced, visit Canada.pch.gc.ca for the latest information.

Air Canada, Canada’s national airline is also celebrating its 80th birthday this year and the airline will not only be taking a look back over the past 80 years but with an ongoing commitment to safety, innovation and excellence in connecting Canada and the world, it will be looking to the exciting future ahead.

Air Canada’s predecessor, Trans-Canada Air Lines (TCA), inaugurated its first flight on September 1, 1937. The 50-minute flight aboard a Lockheed L-10A carried two passengers and mail between Vancouver and Seattle. By 1964, TCA had grown to become Canada’s national carrier and was renamed Air Canada. The airline now has a fleet of over 350 aircraft and is among the 20 largest airlines in the world. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent UK research firm Skytrax.

Over the past eight decades Air Canada has introduced a number of innovations including the use of anti-skid brakes in 1955, and assisting in the development of the multi-channel flight recorder, known as the Black Box in 1965. Air Canada also made history by becoming the first North American carrier to introduce lie-flat beds in all Business Class cabins across its refurbished international fleet.

Air Canada has a strong and established history in the United Kingdom, having served the UK since 1943, flying passengers across the Atlantic from Montréal to Prestwick, Scotland. The UK remains Air Canada’s largest international market, and it continues to offer more flights from the United Kingdom to Canada than any other airline, with up to 63 non-stop flights per week to seven major Canadian cities scheduled this winter. The airline also offers the only daily non-stop service from London Heathrow to Canada’s capital city, Ottawa.

As Air Canada continues to expand globally, it is modernizing its international fleet with the introduction of new Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This state-of-the-art aircraft provides an unparalleled customer experience with a quieter, smoother flight, lower cabin pressure, higher humidity levels, improved air circulation and a more spacious interior cabin design.

The new aircraft debuts completely re-designed interiors and features Air Canada’s new standard of international on-board products. Air Canada currently has 21 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in operation, on routes including its London Heathrow to Calgary service and on two of its four daily flights from London Heathrow to Toronto (subject to change). All 37 Dreamliner aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2019.

Looking to the future, Air Canada will continue to focus on introducing new aircraft and products, providing more choice and comfort, as well as developing its extensive global network to allow customers the opportunity to travel the world seamlessly. Fourteen exciting new routes have already been announced for 2017, including a seasonal service operated by Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada’s leisure airline, from London Gatwick to Vancouver launching in June. So, with all major Canadian cities within easy reach with Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, why not join in the 2017 celebrations.

Find out more at www.aircanada.com or call Reservations on 0871 220 1111.

Post expires at 3:09pm on Monday January 23rd, 2017