Brand new original series “Killers: Caught on Camera”, comes to CBS Reality this month.

This brand-new gripping true-crime series, which premieres at 10pm on Wednesday, 15th February on CBS Reality, provides the viewer with unique access to the video footage that leads to the conviction of killers around the world. Watch as each case is pieced together, linking the CCTV, home surveillance, police body camera, and mobile phone footage to build enough evidence and catch the killer.

Killers: Caught on Camera is a victim-focused series where police and legal teams examine how the latest technology connects a network of cameras to build a visual montage of evidence, helping detectives catch perpetrators in moments of criminal intent before their final heinous acts of murder. Every lens, from doorbell cameras to dashcams, capture crucial moments of pure evil.

Family members of victims and law enforcement provide first-hand accounts of how these chilling events occurred, while Dr. Julia Shaw, a Criminal Psychologist who presents the show provides the context to the killings.

Dr Julia Shaw

Working alongside other experts, Dr Shaw presents what happens in deadly relationships and explains what drives strangers to kill whilst dissecting the darkest corners of the mind.

Featured in the upcoming new series is the UK-based case of Julia Rawson, who went missing on a night out. After footage emerged of her talking to a man with distinctive tattoos and a beard, an extensive search was conducted which provided clues as to what happened to her.

Also in the UK, a woman is discovered at night with a suitcase containing body parts, on the edge of a forest during the Covid pandemic. Scrutiny of the cameras around her home and analysis of her mobile phone were the only ways to find out who the victim was.

And in Knoxville, Tennessee, a young woman is shot in her bed from outside her house. An elaborate “sting” operation involving a hidden camera helped gather enough evidence to catch her killer.

The first five episodes can be seen on CBS Reality every Wednesday evening at 10pm, from 15th February.

CBS Reality is available on Freeview (67), Sky (146), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135)