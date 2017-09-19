Lets all go cordless!

Lithium batteries are so common because, pound for pound, they’re some of the most energetic rechargeable batteries available. They are used in laptops, mobile phones, cameras, and now in cars and other vehicles.

The Government recently announced it would be using batteries to store electricity from naturally generated power to keep the country powered.

So the future is increasingly to be battery powered, but in the present, such innovations can help on a more domestic level.

It started with a vacuum cleaner and those of us fortunate enough to have either a Gtech, Dyson, or Vax appliance have found a freedom in our chores hitherto unthought of. The television ads are quite right to stress the ease with which we can now clean our homes.

Safer gardening

Every year approximately 300,000 people suffer injuries in their gardens which are serious enough to warrant hospital visits. 87,000 are injured actively gardening or carrying out DIY jobs in the garden. Included in Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident’s top ten list of most dangerous garden tools are electric hedge trimmers, accounting for 3,100 accidents each year.

Imagine how much safer gardening could be if you didn’t need an electric cable to manoeuvre or the tools had telescopic handle so you didn’t need a ladder.

With the whole range of garden tools available we can now mow the lawn, trim the edges, and blow away the leaves without access to a power point or getting entangled in leads.

The idea of having a battery powered garden implement seems so sensible in comparison with the old options of petrol or mains access.

Another added benefit is that all these new gadgets are much lighter and more easily transported.

What next?

Obviously, the future holds the prospect of battery vehicles and other transport but with the development of larger power storage units the world is open to being cordless. Any ideas?