A toe tapping extravaganza!

It’s the Great Depression on the street of the midnight sun and all is not well in theatre land. Director, Julian Marsh is rehearsing his latest production. Desperate for financial backing that will allow the show to go ahead he is forced into casting fading star, Dorothy Brock in the lead role. It’s the only way he can raise the money as this is being “put up” by her wealthy beau, Abner Dillon. But as you would expect all is not plain sailing.

Based on the 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes, who was also an award-winning screenwriter, and making its debut as a film the following year, it wasn’t until June 1980 that the show hit the stage for the very first time when it was premiered at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington DC, transferring to Broadway later that same year. It went on to win Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Choreography that very same year, running for over 3,450 performances.

It opened in the West End in 1984, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical and providing a little-known chorus girl with her big break on the stage. In a typical case of fantasy becoming reality the actress playing lead character, Peggy Sawyer, fell ill whilst her understudy was on vacation. Up stepped said chorus girl, a certain Catherine Zeta-Jones, who was thrust into the spotlight and from there as they say…the rest is history.

I am of course talking about the musical, 42nd Street, which is at Bristol’s Hippodrome theatre as part of its current national tour. When the star of the show breaks her ankle, the production is in jeopardy – but with so much on the line and in typical showbusiness fashion the show must go on… and it does, and in spectacular fashion.

Director, Jonathan Church has experience of big hitting, toe tapping productions – think Singin’ In The Rain and The Drifters Girl – and that certainly shows in this lavish production. Whilst the sets are relatively simple, this allows the true stars of the show to shine, and that’s the cast, the costumes and of course the dance routines.

The show has always been about the choreography, after all it was perhaps the greatest choreographer of them all, Busby Berkeley, who was responsible for the original. Here it is Bill Deamer and it is sublime from the opening number all the way through to the grand finale. Its perhaps one of the best examples of Broadway Tap that you are likely to see on a stage this year. Full credit should go to the ensemble, the stamina required to perform at the level they do throughout the show is nothing short of impressive.

And of course there are the songs, many of them iconic from the title 42nd Street, to We’re In The Money, Keep Young and Beautiful, Lullaby of Broadway and of course I Only Have Eyes For You.

The show dazzles throughout and special mention should go to Michael Praed who is excellent as embattled director / producer Julian Marsh whilst Samantha Womack as Dorothy Brock plays the prima donna role superbly. Faye Tozer (ex Steps) shows the quality of her singing voice as Maggie Jones, but, there is no doubt about it, the stand out performance of the evening belongs to Nicole-Lily Baisden playing Peggy Sawyer who is, quite simply, excellent.

As touring shows go, this one is not to be missed, it’s an extravaganza!

The show plays in Bristol until August 5th and then tours the country. To see future venues and for tickets follow this link.