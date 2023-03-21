A soulful and uplifting night out

First published in 1987, most people will know The Commitments as the best-selling debut novel from Irish writer, Roddy Doyle, many more will know it from the West End production that was first staged at the Palace Theatre in 2013, written and overseen by Doyle himself. But now, this tale of a group of unemployed young people from the north side of Dublin who go onto start a soul band is on a nationwide tour and this week it hits Bristol at the famous Hippodrome Theatre.

The fact that it is here at all is, in itself a tale worthy of being told. First turned into a hugely successful film in 1991, Doyle was initially reluctant for a stage version of the novel, claiming at the time that he was not a fan of musical theatre. He was finally persuaded to pursue the idea after having his eyes opened to the potential of the stage when his children persuaded him to go and see his first ever musical, a production of the famous Mel Brooks show, The Producers and from there, the rest as they say, is history!

After auditioning a ragtag of potential musicians with no luck, despairing manager, Jimmy (James Killeen) gathers a disparate band of scallys together to form a band. It is Jimmy who recognises that it is soul music that stands the test of time and guarantees a good night out, aided in his quest by Joey The Lips (Stuart Reid), the one true musician in the band, who has seen it all and played with some of the best. But Jimmy’s vision is not for a traditional four piece, guitar based band, no it’s for a much rounder and fuller sound incorporating brass, piano and backing singers, The Comittettes and of course, the bigger the band, the bigger the problems!

Whilst the band undoubtedly has talent, it’s the personal relationships that really cause the problems with lead singer Deco (Ian McIntosh) feeling he is destined for bigger and better things and in his own selfish pursuit of fame not really caring who he upsets on his journey to get there.

The Commitments

It’s the run-down pubs and the less salubrious venues of the city where the band have to earn their chops, a setting suitably portrayed by the excellent revolving set designed by Tim Blazdell, that help to tell the story, but predictably, as the band slowly start to improve and as they get better the tensions start to rise.

You are treated to stone cold classic after stone cold classic as the story mainly evolves through the songs whilst Jimmy struggles to keep control of all the different desires (in more ways than one) and expectations of each individual band member. When a recording contract looks to be in touching distance well, you can probably guess what happens!

All the characters have their moments in the spotlight, but special mention must go to Ian McIntosh as Deco who has the heaviest workload of all, and a voice that does justice to some of the great songs he gets to sing. The Comittettes (Ciara Mackey, Eve Kitchingman and Sarah Gardiner) get better and better the longer the show goes on whilst other memorable performances come from Michael Mahoney as the frustrated guitar god Outspan and Ryan Kelly as Billy the drummer, and he really can play the drums!

As musicals goes, this one delivers on entertainment and lovers of 60s soul are in for a treat. For two and half hours of pure escapism with a banging soundtrack go and see The Commitments, by the end of the night I guarantee that you’ll be out of your seat and dancing!

The show plays at Bristol Hippodrome until Saturday 25 March and then goes on to tour across the country until the beginning of July. For more information on venues and for tickets follow this link.