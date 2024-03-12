A night of compelling theatre – Jesus Christ Superstar at The Hippodrome, Bristol

For music fans of a certain vintage, the late 60s and early 70s was the peak of the concept album – an album that tells a story. Think The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society (1968), The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway by Genesis (1974), Quadrophenia by The Who (1973) and perhaps the greatest of all, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles (1967). All probably mainstays of any serious music lovers collection.

In 1970, young songwriters and composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice were looking for funding to bring their latest work to the stage but with no backers willing to take the risk, the duo decided to jump on the back of the popularity of the concept album, releasing their work as an album that same year.

The release was so successful that it led to a Broadway stage debut in 1971 and thus the “rock opera” Jesus Christ Superstar was born. It opened in the West End in 1972, running until 1980 and took the record for the longest running West End musical until it was overtaken by Cats in 1989.

It is now on a UK tour that runs until August 2024 and this week it made its way to Bristol’s Hippodrome Theatre.

A visual and aural spectacular

From the opening guitar riffs to the closing finale you are treated to a visual and aural spectacular as the cast tell the story of the last days of Jesus’s life.

Performed on a set that is stark, dark and moody for most of the production, the action centres around a fallen crucifix, used to great effect throughout the show. With musicians clearly visible above and alongside the action, rather than hidden in the pit, you get the feeling that you are in the middle of the story as it all plays out on stage.

This is a whirlwind story that is brought to life by the cast and ensemble on the stage. Judas, one of the twelve disciples, worries that the followers of Jesus are becoming a threat that the mighty Roman Empire may seek to suppress.

As the action starts you simply can’t take your eyes off the stage – if you do you might miss something – the ensemble a constant blur of movement, delivering dance routine after dance routine. They are a living and breathing part of the set creating motion and movement that totally complements the action elsewhere on the stage – come the end you have to marvel at their stamina, to keep up such a fast and frenzied pace throughout is a testament to all involved.

But as you would expect, it’s the main protagonists that steal the show. Ian McIntosh plays Jesus and is simply superb throughout, his performance at times being powerful at others tender and heartbreaking as he heads towards his fate.

Shem Omari James as the dissenting Judas is excellent whilst Ryan O’Donnell as Pilate is a commanding presence. But it’s the drama and mood that is brought to the stage by the menacing presence of the Pharisees, led by Caiaphas, the High Priest of Israel (Jed Habchi) and Annas (Matt Bateman). For it is they who demand the execution of Jesus, it is they who symbolise the power of the establishment, it is they who corrupt Judas with thirty pieces of silver showing no mercy and it is they who eventually get their wish.

If you like drama and passion in your theatre then this is a show you simply shouldn’t miss. It is superb. Be prepared to be entertained, be prepared to be engrossed in the story, be prepared to be invested in the characters but be warned this is a roller coaster of a production that will have you leaving the theatre wondering exactly what has just happened!

A night of compelling theatre that you simply should not miss is the answer to that.

Jesus Christ Superstar plays at Bristol Hippodrome until Saturday 16 March and then tours nationwide. For tickets and further information follow this link.