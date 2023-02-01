There are two types of people: those who drink coffee to wake up and those who wake up to drink coffee. Most likely, you are the latter.

If you’re a coffee enthusiast, plan a whole trip around coffee. After all, this is your passion and your delight, so what better way to spend your vacation than sipping the savour in the places with the most delicious coffees in the world?

From sipping an espresso in its Italian birthplace to drinking authentic Turkish coffee in Istanbul, every day can be Coffee Day with a coffee-based trip.

Grab a cup of coffee, begin planning your 2023 coffee tour worldwide, and ensure you put the following four places on your list.

Hawaii

Hawaii is home to some of the world’s most prized and expensive coffees. Kona coffee grows only on the slopes of Mauna Loa and Hualalai, and if you go on a tour of the coffee plantation, you’ll see how this famous coffee goes from bean to brew. Then, sip on a freshly roasted cup and see if you can detect its natural hint of spice or nuts besides its sweet, fruity flavour.

When buying Kona coffee in Hawaii, look for tables showing it’s 100% Kona coffee because many gift shops provide coffee blends that are often just 10% Kona coffee beans. Buy whole beans instead of grounds to get more flavour when you grind them.

Last but not least, storing the coffee in an airtight container in the freezer keeps the freshness of the coffee throughout your vacation, so your coffee is in optimum condition when you return home.

Turkey

Every coffee lover has heard about Turkish coffee and how they brew it in a pan filled with sand, heated over an open flame. The first coffee beans arrived in Istanbul in 1519, and this revolutionary drink became popular not long after. Even UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List includes Turkish coffee and traditions.

If you want a once-in-a-lifetime coffee experience, go on a small-group coffee tour of Istanbul, see old bazaars where people traded these marvellous beans, and sip this special brew in historical venues. And when you get home and wake up missing that divine coffee taste, look for a qualitative coffee maker like best Mr. Coffee coffeemaker. No coffee lover should make compromises regarding their passion; luckily, you can rejoice over the creamy, foamy texture of freshly brewed coffee beans in the comfort of your home. Not to mention the flavourful aroma in your kitchen, especially on grumpy mornings when you need that “trigger” to get things moving.

Here are some recommendations for when you serve your magic potion in Turkey:

• Whatever you do, don’t drink the last drop, or you’ll ruin the pleasure. Turkish coffee is not filtered, so all the grounds will settle at the bottom of your cup.

• Because sugar is boiled together with the coffee grounds, specify how much sugar you want when you place the order.

• For a full-flavored experience, swirl your cup gently before each sip to blend the grounds with water.

Italy

Every coffee enthusiast must have at least one trip to Italy. After all, this country gave birth to the “cappuccino” and “espresso” you love, so let’s show some recognition and enjoy the delicacies there. It’s no surprise that Italy has a strong coffee culture governed by mysterious rules and rituals. You can learn the ins and outs with a local guide on a coffee tour in Venice or Rome, so here are some tips for ordering coffee when you cross this nation’s borders:

• If you want to order milky coffee drinks like latte macchiato, caffe latte, or cappuccino after 11 AM and the waiter has an unusual reaction, remember that Italians consider coffee bad for digestion when consumed later in the day.

• If you order a latte, you’ll receive a cup of milk because that’s what you’re saying in Italy. Most likely, you want a coffee with milk, so make sure you ask for a caffe latte.

• Don’t expect a to-go cup, as most Italian cafés serve drinks in glass or porcelain cups that customers consume at the bar.

Brazil

Brazil has been the world’s largest coffee producer for 150 years and is the bean’s reigning champion. Thanks to the perfect climate for creamy, low-acidity coffee, it attracts tourists from all over the world. Coffee tourists looking for their hit of Arabica or Robusta in Brazil visit Coffee Lab, a café that doubles up as a coffee academy and microbrewery.

If you want prolonged pleasure and seek that Brazilian farm-to-cup experience in the privacy of your home, you can do yourself a favour and scroll through the best Cuisinart coffee makers. These allow you to experiment with your beverage and are easy to use, satisfying the highest standards for the pickiest coffee lovers who don’t want to forget that savoury Brazilian taste. Did you know that some coffee makers allow you to set them up at night and have them brew in the morning? It can be quite a blessing for people who like to prepare things ahead of time.

Did you know that Brazilians drink so much coffee that the word “cafezinho” is almost used as a welcome phrase? It means “small coffee” because their beverages come in small cups, so your coffee won’t get cold. However, if you love hot coffee, know that some coffee machines scald your beverage without burning it, lowering the quality or leaving a sour aftertaste.

Some coffee history

Coffee’s history starts in the 10th century, going from Ethiopia’s highlands to the Yemen mountains. It gradually made its way into Europe, the Americas, and Asia, one boat at a time. It was banned in Cairo and Mecca in the 14th century due to its stimulating effects and became the second most widely traded commodity after oil. Over 2.25 billion cups are consumed daily, with yours included.

If you were wondering what country produces the most coffee, here’s your answer:

• Brazil

• Vietnam

• Colombia

• Indonesia

• Ethiopia.